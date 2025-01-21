Arrive Health, in partnership with AWS and a leading Integrated Delivery Network, Launches Innovative Generative AI-Powered Solution to Accelerate Medication Access

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Health, a leader for the past decade in real-time prescription benefits, today announced the expansion of their medication access solutions with the launch of arrive ACCELERATE. arrive ACCELERATE harnesses the power of generative AI to streamline the prior authorization process, enabling choice to drive faster time to therapy and improved patient outcomes. Developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and a world-renowned healthcare delivery system and insurer, this cutting-edge solution is now live at over 25 provider sites.

The arrive ACCELERATE solution seamlessly integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) systems, providing AI-generated guidance on medication coverage requirements to accelerate the electronic prior authorization (ePA) workflow. This streamlined approach aims to minimize provider confusion, prior authorization denials, therapy delays and administrative burden. By accelerating time to fill through in-workflow automation tools, providers are empowered to expedite care delivery, all within the familiar EMR environment. This innovative solution will help providers navigate the prescribing process by bringing health plan coverage insights to the prior authorization process.

Looking ahead, Arrive Health remains dedicated to driving meaningful change in the healthcare industry through continued innovation and strategic partnerships. "Clearing the way to better health means empowering the patient and provider encounter with the right information the first time. Our vision is to equip providers with the tools they need to deliver the highest quality of care, while ensuring patients have seamless access to medications they can afford," said Kyle Kiser, Arrive Health CEO. "With arrive ACCELERATE, that vision is becoming a reality for millions of patients and the providers they trust."

Ultimately, Arrive Health's mission is to empower healthcare providers with the tools and resources they need to deliver exceptional patient care, while ensuring that patients have timely access to the medications they require. By combining innovative technology, strategic partnerships, and a patient-centric approach, Arrive Health is poised to drive transformative change and shape the future of healthcare delivery.

About Arrive Health: Arrive Health is a leader in medication access solutions, dedicated to improving patient outcomes and reducing provider burden through technology-driven innovation. With a focus on collaboration and actionable insights, Arrive Health is committed to simplifying the healthcare experience for all. For more information, visit www.arrivehealth.com

Media Contact:

Asha Strazzero-Wild, [email protected]

SOURCE Arrive Health