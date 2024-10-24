Arrive Logistics Expands Midwest Presence with New Minneapolis-Saint Paul Office

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Logistics , a leading multimodal transportation and technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas, announces the opening of its ninth North American office, based in Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minnesota. With its seventh new location in just two years, Arrive continues its commitment to positioning teams in close proximity to key customers, carriers and top regional talent.

Arrive Logistics ranks among North America's largest truckload brokerages and is on pace to end the year with double-digit volume growth despite headwinds across the industry. That performance results from consistent investments in hiring, training and retaining top talent while developing technology that drives productivity and connectivity. The company's new Minneapolis-Saint Paul location exemplifies an investment in people, with a goal to triple the current headcount in 2025.

"The Midwest is a strong market for logistics talent, and we're excited to expand our presence here," said Scott Sandager, Chief Administrative Officer at Arrive. "In 2024, our team grew significantly, and in 2025, we are projected to onboard at least an additional 500 employees. Our robust training and mentorship program ensures we can scale hiring effectively while providing the professional development opportunities our team deserves."

The Minneapolis-Saint Paul office will initially serve as a space for teams dedicated to supporting Arrive's carrier partners. The company's carrier strategy focuses on private and midsized fleets with 7-999 units, enabling the delivery of industry-leading service and scalable capacity. This strategy emphasizes the company's commitment to building deep relationships with carriers that are ready to partner.

"Our Minneapolis-Saint Paul location will be hyper-focused on strengthening carrier partnerships," said Justin Frees, Chief Capacity Officer at Arrive. "The close connections we have with our core carriers are irreplaceable. We learn their goals, how they prefer to do business and obsess over finding them the consistent volume needed to grow. That level of service directly translates to our shipper partners."

The new office is located at 428 Minnesota St Unit 500, St Paul, MN 55101. Job postings for open positions can be found at www.arrivelogistics.com/careers .

Arrive Logistics is a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. With over 2,000 employees, 10,000 core carriers in its network, Arrive is one of the largest firms in the freight brokerage industry. The company has been recognized for its service excellence by more than 25 enterprise shippers. Learn more at www.arrivelogistics.com and explore career opportunities at www.arrivelogistics.com/careers. At Arrive, "We Deliver, So You Can."

