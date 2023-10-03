Arrive Logistics Expands North American Presence with Canada Office

News provided by

Arrive Logistics

03 Oct, 2023, 09:02 ET

Leading U.S. freight brokerage adds Toronto outpost to service growing Canadian customer base

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Logistics, a leading multimodal transportation and technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas, announces its expansion into Canada with an office in Toronto and sets sights on localized service to customers with operations in Canada, and scaled operations with prospective Canada-based shippers.

Increasing Arrive's presence in Canada is one key initiative in the company's growth trajectory, following the opening of five new office locations within the last eighteen months. Much like Arrive's recently opened office in Guadalajara, the move marks the company's commitment to scaling its success within the U.S. truckload market across North America, enhancing both its cross-border and intra-Canada freight services.

"We look forward to bringing Arrive's service-first mentality and market insights to our partners in Canada," said J-Ann Tio, Arrive Chief Strategy Officer. "Whether that be with our current customers or to engage and find solutions for prospective customers, we are committed to providing an experience that matches our award-winning service in the U.S.''

Arrive plans to lean heavily on its key differentiators to provide a full suite of services to its transportation partners in Canada. The service experience Arrive provides its shippers and carriers sets it apart from competitors. Arrive is the recipient of nine service awards from prominent, Fortune-listed enterprise customers in 2023, setting a benchmark of service in the highly competitive freight brokerage landscape.

The service provided by expert personnel is half of what Arrive refers to as its copilot strategy, the complement of award-winning service with its leading-edge technology offering. The company's proprietary technology platform, ARRIVEnow, drives Arrive's operations with a full suite of digital solutions and automation optionality to increase efficiency and productivity for shippers, carriers, and Arrive employees.

The new office is located between the financial and fashion districts inside a Toronto cultural heritage building at 240 Richmond St. W. Arrive plans to hire additional business development team members throughout the year to take advantage of the rich talent market in Toronto and establish a strong foundation for the company's operations in Canada.

Those wishing to learn more about enlisting Arrive's services, please visit www.arrivelogistics.com, or contact Noah Sidenberg, Senior Director of Canada Sales & Operations, at [email protected].

To explore career opportunities with Arrive in Toronto or its seven additional office locations, visit www.arrivelogistics.com/careers.

About Arrive Logistics

Arrive Logistics is a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. With over 1,700 employees, 6,000 customers, and 70,000 carriers in its network, Arrive is one of the largest firms in the freight brokerage industry, with $2.35 billion in 2022 revenue. The company has been recognized as a top workplace by Fast Company, Fortune, Inc., Great Places to Work, The Austin American-Statesman and The Chicago Tribune. Learn more at www.arrivelogistics.com and explore career opportunities at www.arrivelogistics.com/careers. At Arrive, "We Deliver, So You Can."  

Press Contact:
Nicole Paleologus
Next PR
[email protected]

SOURCE Arrive Logistics

Also from this source

Arrive Logistics Ranks No. 6 on Fast Company's Fifth Annual List of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Arrive Logistics to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.