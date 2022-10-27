Arrive Logistics Named 2022 Top Food Chain Provider by Food Shippers of America

One of the fastest-growing freight brokerages in the nation awarded for its Arrive Fresh program, created to manage and deliver its transportation partners' most sensitive freight

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Logistics , a leading multimodal transportation and technology company headquartered in Austin, Texas, has been recognized as a 2022 "Top Food Chain Provider" by Food Chain Digest, the official magazine of Food Shippers of America. In its inaugural year, the award honors industry leaders that excel in capabilities and service to food transportation, logistics, distribution and supply chain management.

This award honors the company's Arrive Fresh program, launched in 2020 to further assist its shipping partners in responsibly delivering their most sensitive freight. Since 2021, Arrive has seen a 98% increase in refrigerated business and, thus far, in 2022, a 40% increase compared to the same timeframe in 2021.

"Since the introduction of Arrive Fresh, we have made it a priority to collaborate with reliable partners from our network of over 70,000 carriers who understand the nuances of shipping sensitive freight," said Mitchell Mazzaro, Director of Temperature Controlled Solutions at Arrive Logistics. "We aim to provide the best training possible for our team, which includes an 'Arrive Fresh' certification process required for any representative who wants to move refrigerated shipments."

The award is a testament to Arrive's multimodal transportation options for its partners. In addition to temperature controlled offerings, the company also operates an industry-leading drop trailer program. The drop trailer program promotes efficiency and relieves some of the pressures shippers may face amid complicated supply chain needs. Arrive is projected to double its drop trailer volumes in 2022.

"Food shippers rely upon their logistics partners and carriers to help manage a productive, efficient and seamless food chain," said Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director of Food Chain Digest. "A common theme for the companies on the 2022 list is that they have been providing significant value to food shippers at a time when demand in all modes has been surging while the people and assets needed to move and store goods and materials remain scarce. This program highlights leaders like Arrive Logistics that are helping shippers navigate through their food chain challenges and accomplish their business goals."

"Arrive Fresh, and all of our multimodal service offerings, enable us to further distinguish ourselves as a trusted partner for our shippers and carriers, reinforcing our mission: We deliver, so you can," added Mazzaro.

To learn more about Arrive Fresh and the entire offering of Arrive's multimodal program, visit https://www.arrivelogistics.com/shippers/ .

About Arrive Logistics

Arrive Logistics is a leading multimodal transportation and technology company delivering unparalleled service and custom strategic solutions. With over 1,500 employees, 6,000 customers, and 70,000 carriers in its network, Arrive is one of the largest firms in the freight brokerage industry, with projected $2.4 billion in 2022 revenue. The company has been recognized as a top workplace by Inc., Great Places to Work, The Austin American-Statesman and The Chicago Tribune. Learn more at www.arrivelogistics.com and explore career opportunities at www.arrivelogistics.com/careers . At Arrive, "We Deliver, So You Can."

About The Top Food Chain Provider Award

This is the first year that Food Chain Digest has deployed this recognition program to serve as a resource to food shippers as they secure partners and capabilities in managing their supply chain strategy and execution.

Here's how the program works: First, nominations were made by food chain providers and reviewed by the staff of Food Chain Digest. Requirements of all candidates are that they are a 3PL, freight broker, motor carrier, rail/intermodal provider, or maritime company that generate at least U.S. $5 million in gross global sales. These nominations were evaluated based upon value provided to food shippers, achievements accomplished in the last 12-18 months, and solutions that have helped to solve a business problem of food shippers.

Next, nearly 6,000 participants in the food industry voted for nominated companies that had the strongest reputation and value in the food chain technology segment. As part of the process, companies earning an adequate volume of votes are validated, which helped to identify the companies named to the list.

CONTACT: Nicole Paleologus, [email protected]

SOURCE Arrive Logistics