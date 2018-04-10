Arrivé, Mixed-Use Tower in Seattle Makes Strong Progress; Hotel and Apartments to be Open for Business in early 2019

Adjacent to the landmark Seattle Cinerama on 4th Avenue and only two blocks from Amazon's three million square foot headquarters, Arrivé (arriveseattle.com) will be one of the first for-rent mixed-use properties in downtown Seattle with 1800 square feet of ground level retail, a 142 key hotel, 344 well-amenitized apartment units and 177 underground parking spaces.

The Hotel Group, a leading national hotel management and investment company, will manage a 142-room hotel at the property called The Sound Hotel, a Tapestry by Hilton in Seattle Washington. This is the first Tapestry for Hilton Hotels and Resorts in the state of Washington. The Sound Hotel is being designed as a vibrant property that will celebrate the sights, sounds and tastes that are unique to Seattle. The hotel will be located on floors one through ten with a first floor lobby and restaurant. A bar/ lounge, and meeting space that is divisible for groups will be located on the 7th floor. It is projected to be complete by December 2018 with the opening in early 2019.

The development partners are Las Vegas-based The Molasky Group and China-based Binjiang Group. The general contractor is Denver, CO-based PCL, the sixth largest contractor in the United States. The architect is Weber Thompson, Seattle's most notable architectural firm. The Los Angeles office of Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), the world leader in interior design, is creating the signature decor at Arrivé.

