Arrive Recommerce Appoints Veteran CTO to Pilot Next Growth Phase

News provided by

Arrive Recommerce, Inc.

07 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Recommerce (Arrive), the technology company that powers resale for leading brands and retailers, proudly announces the appointment of Alec Wilkins as Chief Technology Officer. Wilkins established his pedigree in Fintech with American Express and has led technology and reverse logistics integrations for leading retail brands including Backcountry and Overstock. He will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the company's platform technology during a time of radical expansion for Arrive.

Continue Reading

Wilkins brings his extensive 25-year track record of architecting and scaling high-performing teams across multiple functions including ecommerce, fintech, and marketplace dynamics. He will report to Arrive Co-CEO, Ross Richmond.

Richmond expressed his confidence in Wilkins, stating, "Alec is a visionary with a track record of building and scaling teams, processes, and products. I'm confident that he will help continue to accelerate innovation and automation helping drive our principal values making Arrive the simplest, fastest, most cost efficient and most impactful recommerce solution for partners and operators."

His previous positions include CTO at the leading on-demand marketplace Snagajob, Head of Product and Engineering at Backcountry, and CPO/CTO at Overstock.com. With a decade-long tenure in R&D at Mastercard and American Express, Wilkins' wealth of experience positions him as a driving force behind Arrive Recommerce's commitment to technological excellence.

Wilkins shared his enthusiasm about joining Arrive Recommerce, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of Arrive Recommerce, a company at the forefront of reshaping the recommerce landscape. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive innovation, enhance our technology, and contribute to the company's continued success."

About Arrive:

Arrive Recommerce is leading the resale market with a profitable, sustainable and scalable branded resale channel. Returns to Recommerce™ focuses on turning a cost center into a profit center by helping brands and retailers divert products such as non-new returns, excess inventory, and damaged inventory into a fully-branded revenue generating resale channel.

Arrive's Recommence Management Technology, Recommerce Storefront Technology and Analytical Tools allow brands to drive more revenue, more customers and improve operational efficiency. Arrive was named the 4th Most Innovative Retail Company by Fast Company in 2022. Notable partners include brands like YETI and Burton Snowboards.

Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Arrive Recommerce, Inc.

Also from this source

Arrive Recommerce Expands Burton Partnership Launching "Pass Along" Trade-In and Buy Used Program

Arrive Recommerce Expands Burton Partnership Launching "Pass Along" Trade-In and Buy Used Program

Arrive Recommerce (Arrive), the leading technology company powering Returns to Recommerce™ along with non-new resale for brands and retailers,...
Arrive Recommerce Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Vice President of Sales

Arrive Recommerce Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Vice President of Sales

On the heels of its Series A announcement, Arrive Recommerce (Arrive), the leading technology company powering Returns to Recommerce™ along with...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Electronic Commerce

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.