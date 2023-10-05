Arrive Recommerce Strengthens Executive Team with Appointment of Vice President of Sales

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of its Series A announcement, Arrive Recommerce (Arrive), the leading technology company powering Returns to Recommerce™ along with non-new resale for brands and retailers, has appointed a Vice President of Sales to its executive team. Effective immediately, Mariana DiMartino joins the Arrive team as one of several key appointments planned for the fast growing recommerce provider in 2024.

Mariana DiMartino
DiMartino comes to Arrive with more than two decades of retail and technology experience leading successful growth and strategy teams. In the new role, she will work with a tenured team to implement brand and retail-direct relationships as well as expand Arrive's network of strategic partnerships. With a passion for promoting sustainable commerce and circularity, Mariana is poised to make a significant impact on the company's expansion goals and mission to help brands and retailers grow sustainably, drive efficiencies and increase profitability. Prior to Arrive, Mariana served as the Vice President of Business Development and Marketing at Trove and led a retail business development team at Global Fintech Company, Afterpay (a division of Block, Inc).

"Mariana's two decades of brand and technology experience and clear commitment to sustainability make her a perfect fit for the team," said Rachelle Snyder, CEO & Co-Founder. "We believe her leadership will be instrumental in driving growth, connection and impact with world class brands and look forward to the journey ahead as we continue to reshape the future of recommerce together."

Arrive is poised to lead the resale market with its technology driving profitable, sustainable and scalable branded resale for brands and retailers alike. Arrive announced the successful closing of its Series A funding in July 2023.

"I've been so impressed by the velocity and efficiency of Arrive's full service technology and reverse logistics solution along with its clean value proposition," said Mariana. "Arrive's partners attest to the fidelity of this nimble superpower in the recommerce space, and I'm privileged to be part of the ride."

