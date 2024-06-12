Arrive Technology is Now Arrive AI

The Fishers "smart mailbox" company plans to lead the Autonomous Last Mile industry and, at scale, to be a leader in Artificial Intelligence

INDIANAPOLIS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive Technology today announced a brand update to reflect the company's future position as the nation's leader in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the autonomous last mile (ALM) industry.

Arrive AI leads the industry for the development of smart mailboxes designed for drone and robotic delivery to the ALM - the logistical end point for package deliveries to consumers.

"Our edge is that AI needs data, and we could be the largest AI platform in the world as we grow into our total addressable market," said Arrive AI CEO Dan O'Toole. "You can't spell Arrive without AI, and we are poised to provide unparalleled data for the development of advanced AI services and insights to enhance automated delivery."

"By 2028, the ALM delivery market is expected to surpass $51 Billion, and no one is better prepared to provide an intelligent solution for the last inch of the autonomous last mile than we are," O'Toole added.

In collaboration with partners, Arrive AI is establishing the most comprehensive network of ALM access points for drones, robotic and human delivery. O'Toole originally envisioned the company as a provider of a secure mailbox for drone delivery. Ten years of iteration have grown that idea into a much more sophisticated device, capable of accepting and sending out packages but also generating untold millions of data points as consumers begin using the devices.

At scale, the Arrive AI network will be powered by AI, which it will use to generate unparalleled data for developing advanced AI services and insights. That data could include marketing information based on what consumers are ordering; the speed at which those packages arrive; environmental impacts of autonomous delivery vs. traditional means; and savings/efficiency data for healthcare and other industries. The new branding and website are designed to showcase the near future state of the company. See it here .

About Arrive AI:

Arrive AI's patented ALM platform makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless through the use of artificial intelligence, leveraging climate-assisted cargo space, smart alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to secure the last inch of the last-mile for all shippers, delivery services and autonomous delivery networks. Upon completion of its reverse merger with Bruush, the company will trade as ARRV. Media contact: Cheryl Reed, [email protected], 317-446-5240

