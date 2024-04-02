Arrive To Integrate nVIAsoft's Breakthrough Biometric Access Technology Into Its Last-Mile Platform

INDIANAPOLIS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrive today announced a partnership with nVIAsoft Corporation to integrate the world's most sophisticated and secure biometric verification technology into its advanced smart Mailbox-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions platform.

nVIAsoft's "Verihand" technology uses-whole hand multi-modal pattern recognition to create a unique biometric and pure digital identity. The non-invasive, highly accurate identity verification technology uses a touchless sensor to identify the unique pattern of veins on an individual's hand. The much larger number of reference points spread across a hand makes the nVIAsoft solution more accurate than other available options.

"Organizations like hospitals, pharmacies and law firms have highly sensitive products and materials to ship and can't risk having their items end up in the wrong hands," said Arrive CEO Dan O'Toole.

After conducting due diligence on the Verihand technology, the Arrive team agreed it is the market leader in secure authentication.

"With just a wave of your hand, using Verihand technology, we'll have the most accurate and secure chain-of-custody possible while also keeping shipped items safe until they are retrieved by the intended recipient," O'Toole said.

nVIAsoft Founder and CEO Bernard Garcia characterized the collaboration as an ideal tech partnership and a pivotal convergence of complementary technologies with substantial potential.

"This partnership signifies a strategic alignment of our strengths in secure technology, which presents an opportunity to enhance our capabilities and deliver robust solutions to clients," he said. "Arrive delivers a safe, convenient platform for autonomous and conventional package deliveries. Adding our pioneering authentication guarantees life-saving medicine or meals won't get into the wrong hands."

Arrive technology has been piloted by hospitals, restaurants and the United States Postal Service. Arrive's platform offers a secure delivery point and features patented technology that enables the device to interact with Internet of Things devices, provide alerts to deter criminal activity and acts as charging stations. Units are expected to be in use this year. At scale, the platform will provide a treasure trove of data that, when paired with artificial intelligence, will provide a huge array of useful information.

About Arrive Technology Inc: Arrive's patented Mailbox-as-a-Service ("MaaS") platform makes the exchange of goods between people, robots and drones frictionless through the use of artificial intelligence, leveraging climate-assisted cargo space, smart alerts and advanced chain of custody controls to secure the last inch of the last-mile for all shippers, delivery services and autonomous delivery networks. In December 2023, Arrive signed an agreement and plan of merger with Bruush Oral Care Inc. ("Bruush"), a British Columbia, Canada corporation; and Bruush Merger Sub Inc. ("Merger Sub"), a Delaware corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Bruush. Upon the closing of the merger and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the merger agreement and the Delaware General Corporation Law, Merger Sub will merge with and into Arrive, with Arrive continuing as the surviving company and as a wholly owned subsidiary of Bruush. Bruush is expected to be renamed "Arrive Technology Inc." and be listed to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARRV."

Media contact: Cheryl Reed at [email protected] or 3174465240

About nVIAsoft Corporation: nVIAsoft presents a variety of secure authentication form factors for multiple applications offering the most secure and unique solution for infinite verification, identification and authentication for Identity Access Management and cybersecurity. It is the most secure and most reliable method that can adapt to security standards and compliances such as PCI, HIPPA and GDPR and other Global Standards for User Privacy. Learn more: https://www.verihand.com/

Media contact: Bernard Garcia at [email protected]

