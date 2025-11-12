Arrived Launches First-Ever 'Stock Market' for Real Estate; Raises $27 Million

Arrived's new rental property marketplace lets investors buy and sell shares of homes across the U.S., bringing stock market–style liquidity and flexibility to real estate investing

SEATTLE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrived , the leading platform for fractional real estate investing, today announced $27 million in new funding alongside the launch of the Arrived Secondary Market — a first-of-its-kind marketplace that enables investors to buy and sell shares of individual rental homes across the U.S. with just a few clicks.

This dual milestone marks a defining moment for both Arrived and the broader real estate industry, transforming real estate from a slow, offline transaction into a modern online experience — with tools for browsing, investing, and now trading shares of homes in just minutes.

More than 850,000 investors have joined Arrived, investing over $300 million in real estate assets spanning over 550 properties in 65 cities nationwide. In the first 3 weeks of trading, Arrived has seen investors place 57,000+ buy and sell orders.

These early results underscore how investors are actively using the platform to capture appreciation, rebalance portfolios, and access liquidity — behaviors that mirror the sophistication and efficiency of public markets.

"I love the audacity of the Arrived vision: a stock market for real estate," said Ali Partovi, co-founder of Code.org and managing director of Neo, which has also backed Kalshi, Cursor, and Ramp. "I'm betting on them to democratize and digitize access to America's $50 trillion in residential real estate."

The new funding was led by Neo, with participation from Forerunner Ventures, Bezos Expeditions, Core, and additional strategic and community investments, bringing total new capital to $27 million and total funding to more than $60 million to date. Other existing investors include Marc Benioff, Spencer Rascoff, and Dara Khosrowshahi.

"We believe real estate investing is going to move online," said Ryan Frazier, Co-Founder and CEO of Arrived. "Our vision is a future where real estate investing feels just like investing in public companies — where anyone can buy and sell shares of properties in minutes, not months."

Through its peer-to-peer matching system, Arrived's Secondary Market allows investors to:

Buy and sell shares of rental properties directly from other real estate investors

Exit or expand positions with greater flexibility—often in just minutes

Capture appreciation and rebalance portfolios

Access transparent pricing and seamless digital transactions

With investments starting at just $100, Arrived makes it possible for anyone to invest in real estate, earn passive income, and access potential appreciation without the hassles of traditional property management.

About Arrived

Arrived turns real estate into a modern, tradable asset. Think of it as the stock market for rental properties — where investors can buy shares in homes, earn rental income, and now sell those shares through the new Secondary Market.

Arrived is supported by world-class investors, including Neo, Bezos Expeditions, Marc Benioff, the founders of Warby Parker, Harry's, and Allbirds, and Spencer Rascoff, former CEO of Zillow. Learn more at Arrived.com

