Arrivin' Irish: Newborns Celebrate Mercy's Heritage With St. Patrick's Day Onesies

Babies born March 17 will receive green St. Patrick's Day onesies in honor of Mercy's Irish roots

ST. LOUIS, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every little leprechaun born on St. Patrick's Day at Mercy will be dressed for the occasion.

Newborns arriving today will receive a green onesie that celebrates Mercy's Irish roots.

Babies born at Mercy on March 17 receive a "Born at Mercy on St. Paddy's Day!" onesie to honor Mercy's Irish heritage.

The design includes a shamrock and reads, "Born at Mercy on St. Paddy's Day." Catherine McAuley, Mercy's foundress, opened the first House of Mercy in Dublin in 1827, making the 1,500-year-old holiday celebrating Ireland's patron saint a special one at Mercy hospitals.

Mercy's downloadable pregnancy guides have everything expecting parents need to know to prepare for their own little lucky charm.

Mercy and St. Patrick

The Sisters of Mercy came to the United States from Ireland in 1843. They arrived in St. Louis in 1871 and eventually established hospitals throughout the Midwest.

Catholicism is deeply intertwined with Irish history. As he ministered to early Christians in Ireland, St. Patrick is credited with using the three-leaf shamrock as a symbol for the Holy Trinity – the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. The clover's three leaves are also associated with faith, hope and love.

St. Patrick Facts

Not Originally Green : The holiday was originally associated with the color blue in medieval times but later shifted to green, possibly influenced by Ireland's nickname as the "Emerald Isle," the country's lush green landscapes, the green shamrock and the green in the Irish flag.

: The holiday was originally associated with the color blue in medieval times but later shifted to green, possibly influenced by Ireland's nickname as the "Emerald Isle," the country's lush green landscapes, the green shamrock and the green in the Irish flag. St. Patrick Wasn't Irish : Although he's Ireland's patron saint, he was born in Britain.

: Although he's Ireland's patron saint, he was born in Britain. Global Celebration : Despite its Irish origin, the day is celebrated in more countries than any other national festival and on every continent.

: Despite its Irish origin, the day is celebrated in more countries than any other national festival and on every continent. Lenten Reprieve : The holiday falls during Lent, a 40-day period of spiritual reflection between Ash Wednesday and Easter, but Lenten dietary restrictions are traditionally lifted for the day.

: The holiday falls during Lent, a 40-day period of spiritual reflection between Ash Wednesday and Easter, but Lenten dietary restrictions are traditionally lifted for the day. Largest St. Patrick's Day Parade : New York City's parade attracts millions of participants and spectators each year.

: New York City's parade attracts millions of participants and spectators each year. Irish Ancestry : Irish roots are the second-most commonly reported in the U.S. (after German) with some 35 million Americans claiming Irish heritage.

: Irish roots are the second-most commonly reported in the U.S. (after German) with some 35 million Americans claiming Irish heritage. Patty or Paddy? Either is correct, but St. Paddy's Day is more popular and came from shortening the Irish spelling of Patrick, which is Pádraig.

Read more about St. Patrick from St. Patrick Catholic Church in Wentzville, Missouri, a parish in the Archdiocese of St. Louis where Mercy is headquartered today.

About Mercy

Mercy, one of the 15 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including 55 acute care and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 1,000 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 5,000 physicians and advanced practitioners and more than 50,000 caregivers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2025 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

SOURCE Mercy