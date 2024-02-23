Arriving in 2025: U-Haul Reveals Plans for Self-Storage Center in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is revealing plans for a new retail, moving and self-storage center in Lawrenceville after purchasing 1.76 acres at 243 Buford Drive.

U-Haul Storage at Buford Drive is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025. This will be the first U-Haul-owned and -operated facility in Lawrenceville.

A multi-story self-storage building will provide more than 700 indoor rooms with climate-control options. Units will have high-end security features at affordable prices. Storage customers will be able to apply for after-hours access.

"Local small businesses serving as U-Haul dealers have been serving Lawrenceville customers for decades, and now we'll have a flagship store in the community," said Rod Tape, U-Haul Company of Georgia Northeast president. "Affordable and accessible self-storage from a trusted company is needed in every growing market today. This location will be convenient for our customers."

U-Haul intends to hire 10 Team Members to staff the new store when it is ready. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Lawrenceville community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"When a U-Haul facility comes to a new town, we become part of that community," Tape added. "We're bringing jobs to Lawrenceville and look forward to growing the workforce here. Investing in local communities is part of the reason we've been in business for nearly 80 years."

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

