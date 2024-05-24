Arriving in 2026: U-Haul to Build 800-Room Self-Storage Facility in North Buford

BUFORD, Ga., May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is announcing plans for a state-of-the-art retail, moving and self-storage facility at NE Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in North Buford.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Buford is scheduled for completion by spring 2026. The property was acquired in March.

The facility will house a modern retail showroom and more than 800 indoor, climate-controlled self-storage units with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Customers will also have access to truck- and trailer-sharing services, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable storage containers, boxes and moving supplies, propane and more.

"North Buford is expanding at a rapid pace, and we are excited to be part of its development," stated Doug Weston III, U-Haul Company of Atlanta North president. "To keep up with the storage and mobility demands of an expanding customer base, U-Haul is proud to build a beautiful center and create a lot of quality jobs in the process."

Weston intends to hire up to 30 Team Members to staff the new store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Buford community. U-Haul, honored as a Best for Vets employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

U-Haul currently owns and operates 76 Company stores in Georgia, including two in Buford:

U-Haul continues to benefit the environment through its shared-use business model. Truck and trailer sharing enables communities to share moving equipment so that families and individuals don't need to own large-capacity vehicles to transfer belongings. Sustainability initiatives like U-Haul Adaptive Reuse (the preserving and repurposing of existing buildings for new stores), truck modifications to improve fuel economy, and plastic Ready-To-Go Boxes® that are shared hundreds of times before being recycled are among the many ways U-Haul promotes green business. U-Box Load Share, the Company's latest sustainability program, was just named the 2023 Best in Biz gold winner for the Most Environmentally Friendly Service of the Year.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play .

