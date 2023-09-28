Arro Launches on All App Store Platforms and Announces Strategic Partnership with Dovly

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arro (https://www.arrofinance.com), the pioneering fintech startup reshaping the consumer credit landscape, is excited to announce its official launch on major app store platforms, making its innovative credit card solution accessible to the public. To mark this milestone, Arro is also proud to unveil a strategic partnership with Dovly (https://www.dovly.com), a formidable leader in comprehensive AI credit solutions, encompassing monitoring, credit improvement, and more.

Arro, known for its inclusive approach to fair credit accessibility, offers a credit card that uses alternative machine learning underwriting to approve customers who are denied by other lenders. Through Arro's proprietary financial education app, Arro members are empowered to enhance their financial literacy through a unique approach where manageable credit limits increase as they complete individualized personal finance lessons. This empowers members to take control of their financial futures and build credit responsibly.

With approximately 150 million Americans locked out of mainstream credit access, Arro is part of a new wave of fintech startups determined to revolutionize the credit industry. By providing accessible, responsible, and affordable financial solutions, Arro caters to the evolving financial habits of Generation Z and beyond.

Now, with Arro's expansion onto the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, its game-changing credit card is within reach for anyone with a smartphone.

We're hearing overwhelmingly positive feedback from our early customers and seeing the highest engagement in our gamified learning. Early indicators show that our customers perform better with Arro than with secured credit cards. – Ryan Duitch, CEO of Arro

To enhance its commitment to helping individuals achieve financial stability, Arro is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Dovly. Dovly is a comprehensive AI powered credit improvement platform that offers credit monitoring, building, alerts, scores, and valuable tips all in one place. The partnership leverages personalization to recommend the Arro Card to Dovly members who can benefit from Arro's credit-building features.

"This partnership brings together two market-leading startups that share a vision of making credit more accessible and sustainable through technology and innovation." – Karamvir Singh, Director of Engineering at Dovly

This collaboration between Arro and Dovly represents a powerful alliance aimed at democratizing financial wellness and credit access for all. It underscores both companies' shared commitment to providing the tools and resources needed to empower individuals on their financial journeys.

SOURCE Arro

