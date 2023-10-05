Arro Offers Solution as Gen Z Shuns BNPL for Credit Cards in Coming Year

News provided by

Arro

05 Oct, 2023, 10:04 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A significant shift in Generation Z's financial habits is transforming the credit landscape, with buy now pay later (BNPL) gaining viral popularity, peer-to-peer money transfer apps becoming more ubiquitous than traditional bank accounts, and social media being the source for learning about personal finances.

Arro (https://www.arrofinance.com), a fintech startup, is at the forefront of the changing habits of this generation and beyond by providing accessible, responsible, and affordable financial solutions aimed at increasing financial health.

Research suggests that Gen Z, born between 1995 and 2005, has resisted the use of credit cards, much like Millennials did in their younger years. However, reports have shown that credit cards are gaining traction with Gen Z and lack of innovation in the consumer credit industry puts this rising generation in the position to be just as indebted as their parents.

Recent data from TransUnion reveals that Gen Z's adoption of credit is outpacing other generations. In the second quarter, Gen Z's total bank credit card balances increased by 51.9% year over year, representing 5.7% of overall balances.

This increase is even more noteworthy in the context of overall rising bank credit card balances. In the second quarter of 2023, bank credit card balances reached a record high of $963 billion, a 17.4% increase compared to the previous year. The average bank credit card debt per borrower also surged to $5,947, a nearly 13% year-over-year increase and the highest level seen in a decade.

"Gen Z has every right not to trust most financial services companies. Following a generation of massive debt and worries about identity theft and fraud, Arro is changing what it means to be a trustworthy financial services company and ultimately changing the trajectory for Gen Z. We provide a more consumer first approach. Financial literacy isn't taught in schools so we're here addressing the gap." - Ryan Duitch, CEO of Arro

Arro offers a credit card that doesn't require a credit history for approval, just a bank account to apply. Arro's unique approach encourages financial education by providing manageable credit limits that increase as users complete personal finance lessons. This innovative approach empowers individuals to take control of their financial future and build their credit responsibly.

SOURCE Arro

Also from this source

Arro Launches on All App Store Platforms and Announces Strategic Partnership with Dovly

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.