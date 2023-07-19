ArroChem's Journey and Growth Highlighted in SOCMA's Member Spotlight: President David Hostetler Shares Insights into Company's Success and Future Strategy

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArroChem, a leading industrial chemical blending, private labeling, and toll manufacturing company based in Mount Holly, NC, is pleased to announce their feature in the Specialty Chemicals Manufacturers and Distributors Association's (SOCMA) member spotlight.

In an extensive interview with Jenny Gaines, SOCMA Senior Director, Membership & Engagement, David Hostetler, President of ArroChem, shared the company's growth journey since its inception in 1977 and their strategy for future advancement.

ArroChem Featured in SOCMA Member Spotlight

Discussing the company's history, Hostetler highlighted his father's entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to chemical formulation. Starting the business in textile chemicals, ArroChem successfully diversified into custom chemical blending under Hostetler's leadership. This move transformed the company into a globally recognized, ISO 9001 certified custom chemical blender.

Asked about his philosophy for company growth, Hostetler underscored the importance of smart, strategic growth. Focusing on niche markets that require higher-level manufacturing expertise and knowledge has proven beneficial to ArroChem, improving the value they bring to customers and boosting their business model.

Hostetler further expressed his pride in his early achievement of creating ArroChem's first computer and co-developing a custom software system that is still used today. He also spoke of the significance of launching their company website at a time when it was unheard of in the chemical industry. Today, ArroChem's innovative approach continues as they actively use platforms like Facebook and Instagram to connect with their audience.

Commenting on future trends, Hostetler stressed the importance of being aware of globalization and its impact on the supply chain, a lesson underscored by the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these challenges, Hostetler's outlook for ArroChem is optimistic, revealing plans for capacity expansion and potential for a second location in the coming years.

"I'm very optimistic about our path ahead at ArroChem!" Hostetler concluded.

To learn more, you can read the full interview on the SCOMA website. For more information about ArroChem, visit www.arrochem.com.

About ArroChem Inc

ArroChem is a family-owned business specializing in industrial chemical blending, private labeling, and toll manufacturing services. Since its founding in 1977, ArroChem has expanded its services and market presence to become a globally recognized, ISO 9001 certified custom chemical blender. ArroChem is committed to quality and integrity in their manufacturing processes, ensuring their customers receive the right product, made the right way, 100% of the time.

