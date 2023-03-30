ArroTech Corporation Named as Finalist in AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards

Awards ceremony to be held at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2023 in Denver, CO

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArroTech Corporation has been named a finalist in the XCELLENCE Awards by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI). The company was selected from a pool of accomplished applicants as one of five finalists for the Humanitarian category. Winners will be announced at XPONENTIAL 2023 on May 8-11 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO. Learn more about the AUVSI XCELLENCE awards here.

GEON E61 Autonomous Drone with Onboard Metal Detector Search Area and Flight Plan Easily Specified with Tablet

"This year, XPONENTIAL is all about designing a shared plan for the future of autonomy," said Brian Wynne, President and CEO of AUVSI. "There's no better place to announce the 2023 XCELLENCE award finalists. Together, they are redefining what's possible with uncrewed and robotic technology."

"ArroTech's mission is to develop innovative technologies to help rid the world of dangerous explosive remnants of war (ERW), which include unexploded ordnance (UXO) and abandoned explosive ordnance (AXO). We are very honored that our new GEON E61 autonomous drone has been selected as a finalist in the XCELLENCE Awards," said Steve Millaway, CEO of ArroTech.

AUVSI's XCELLENCE Awards honor innovators with a demonstrated commitment to advancing autonomy, leading and promoting safe adoption of uncrewed systems and developing programs that use these technologies to save lives and improve the human condition.

Featuring a proven onboard military-grade metal detector, the GEON E61 is the world's first fully autonomous drone optimized for military, humanitarian, and commercial demining organizations. Currently, these organizations detect ERW and metallic landmines using metal detectors that are handheld and rolling cart-based. Although effective, this method is dangerous, time-consuming, and extremely expensive.

Using the GEON E61, the GPS coordinates of metallic objects can be more safely provided to explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) personnel in a fraction of the time and cost. Flight plans are easily configured in seconds with user-friendly smartphone and tablet apps.

Ukraine is one of the world's largest providers of wheat, corn, barley, and sunflower oil, and these exports have been severely impacted by the war in Ukraine. Starting this spring, ArroTech's drone operators will use GEON E61s to help Ukraine farmers locate and remove hundreds of thousands of ERW and metallic landmines from their fields. The company hopes to use donations to help cover its costs so that it can provide these services to Ukraine's farmers for free.

About ArroTech: ArroTech develops and manufactures precision autonomous drones for a variety of military, humanitarian, and commercial applications. Visit ArroTech.com.

About AUVSI and XPONENTIAL: The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries. AUVSI and Messe Düsseldorf North America Co-host XPONENTIAL, the leading annual gathering for global leaders and end users of uncrewed technologies. Visit AUVSI.org and xponential.org.

