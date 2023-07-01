ARROW DEADLINE ALERT: Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Arrow To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Arrow Financial Corporation ("Arrow" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AROW) and reminds investors of the August 22, 2023 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Arrow maintained defective disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company could not timely file one or more of its periodic financial reports with the SEC as required by the NASDAQ's listing requirements; (iii) accordingly, Arrow was at an increased risk of being delisted from the NASDAQ; (iv) following the disclosure of deficiencies in the Company's disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, Arrow downplayed the severity of these issues and the associated risks; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 16, 2023, Arrow disclosed that it could not timely file its annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 10-K") because "[t]he Company requires additional time to complete the assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022." Arrow also advised that it "believes that the [2022] 10-K will be filed within the extension period provided under Rule 12b-25 of the [Exchange Act], as amended."

On this news, Arrow's stock price fell $0.99 per share, or 3.64%, to close at $26.21 per share on March 17, 2023.

On March 31, 2023, Arrow disclosed that "it will not be able to timely file the [2022 10-K]" within the extension period provided under Rule 12b-25 of the Exchange Act, as amended. The same filing also noted that Defendants expect to disclose deficiencies in the Company's internal controls over financial reporting in the purportedly forthcoming 2022 10-K, which related to, inter alia, the failure to (i) design and maintain an effective risk assessment process, (ii) design and maintain effective monitoring activities to provide sufficient management oversight over the internal control evaluation process to support the internal control objectives, and (iii) assess and communicate the severity of identified deficiencies in a timely manner to those individuals responsible for taking corrective action.

On May 11, 2023, Arrow disclosed that it could not timely file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (the "1Q23 10-Q") "because the Company continued to require additional time to complete management's assessment of the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2022[.]"

On this news, Arrow's stock price fell $0.33 per share, or 1.66%, to close at $19.59 per share on May 12, 2023.

On April 5, 2023, Arrow disclosed that, on April 3, 2023, it received a notice of non-compliance with the NASDAQ's periodic filing requirements because of the Company's failure to timely file the 2022 10-K with the SEC.

Then, on May 15, 2023, Arrow disclosed that, on May 12, 2023, it received a second notice of non-compliance with the NASDAQ's periodic filing requirements because of the Company's failure to timely file the 1Q23 10-Q with the SEC. Arrow also disclosed that the Company's "President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Arrow . . . terminated his employment as President and CEO and as a director of the Company and from all other positions he holds with the Company and its affiliates, effective May 12, 2023."

On this news, Arrow's stock price fell $0.53 per share, or 2.71%, to close at $19.06 per share on May 15, 2023.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

