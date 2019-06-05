Arrow Electronics Adds ON2IT Managed Security Services Offering to Its Cyber Security Portfolio

PLANO, Texas, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ON2IT Inc. today announced that it has teamed with Arrow Electronics' enterprise computing solutions business on a go-to-market managed security service program offering.

Arrow will leverage ON2IT's managed cyber security platform to help customers procure, manage, monitor, and remediate their cyber security investments.

Customers will now have access to a leading edge security operations center (SOC) as a managed security service (MSSP). The new managed security services will enable partners to take advantage of over 10 years of continuous investment by ON2IT, whose Zero Trust architecture offers the first virtual Zero Trust SOC.

With deep integration across leading vendors such as Palo Alto Networks, AWS, Azure, Google, and VMware, all partners can offer their customers managed SOC capabilities without the significant investments necessary to build this delivery competency.

ON2IT's Managed SOC has long been recognized as a technology leader in Europe. "Our decision to enter the North American market, specifically through partners, allows us to scale and provide MSSP capabilities to clients who understand the costs associated with building their own SOC and acquiring skilled security talent. Our relationship with Arrow mitigates all those challenges and will provide confidence to all customers that their needs are served well by two industry leaders," said Ron Myers, Chief Revenue Officer at ON2IT who previously served as SVP Global Channels at Palo Alto Networks.

About ON2IT

ON2IT is a global pure-play cybersecurity service provider. ON2IT combines its innovative Zero Trust Security Automation & Orchestration Platform with a team of security analysts who can respond in real time to disrupting security events. The ON2IT Zero Trust SOC analysts hunt for, investigate and respond to known and unknown threats and effectively become an extension of your in-house team.

