Arrow Fastener Tools Help DIYers and Makers Get Crafty This Holiday Season in NBC's Crafting Competition Series "Making It" hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman

In the competition, eight talented "Makers" from across the country are given a variety of handmade projects with the hopes of impressing hosts Poehler and Offerman and expert judges Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson. The Makers take fans on a journey ranging from office makeovers to three-dimensional holiday creations, working with mediums from food to felt, and no shortage of electricity.

"We are excited that Arrow tools are an integral part of any Maker's toolbox," said Bill Sokol, vice president, Marketing, Arrow Fastener. "We help to empower crafters, DIYers, makers and pros to remodel, repair and decorate their homes with everything they need to tackle projects with confidence."

Among the Arrow tools put to good use on the show are the GT300 PRO high temperature glue gun that offers the precision necessary for both Pro applications and DIY home repair. The 300W high temp glue gun heats up fast and offers the ultimate in glue control with the combination of its drip resistant nozzle and precision glue control adjustment knob making it easy to place small dots or smooth lines with accuracy.

Other tools used include the 5700 PowerShot Forward Action Staple Gun and Nailer whose patented ergonomic design allows the operator to push against the handle rather than squeeze, delivering easy, consistent performance and high precision; classic Arrow staples which are still made in the company's New Jersey factory, and the iconic T50 staple gun, made in the U.S. for five decades and used by over 50 million people worldwide since its introduction in the 1950s. Renowned for its dependability and durability, the T50 has been the number one choice for generations of professionals and DIYers.

At 90 years young, Arrow Fastener continues to innovate tools and crafting items for a new generation. Arrow Fastener has tools to fix almost everything – from broken screens to loose lattice. Its wide range of easy fastening tools can be used to reupholster a favorite easy chair or give a fresh look to a bed headboard. Staples and glue guns are essential for crafts and hobby projects, and Arrow offers a full assortment of easy-to-use products. Building pros have relied on Arrow® products for decades for jobs like fastening roofing felt to insulating the attic to fastening wires and cables. Visit www.arrowfastener.com for project and product information.

SOURCE Arrow Fastener Company

