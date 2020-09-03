Arrow Gaming Expands Patent Portfolio for Electronic Gaming

DENVER, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Gaming, a company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative technologies for the gaming industry, announced today that it has been awarded an additional patent by the United States Patent Office. This patent is the 31st U.S. patent granted to Arrow Gaming. Arrow holds 11 gaming-related patents issued in Japan, South Korea and the Philippines and has 34 patent applications pending in the U.S., Europe and other jurisdictions worldwide.

Newly granted U.S. Patent No. 10,497,220 covers location-based restrictions to ensure that only legal gaming options are presented to players for play on their mobile or stationary devices. The patented technology determines or estimates player device locations to automatically ensure that electronic gaming conduct including wagers and winnings complies with applicable laws and regulations for the respective jurisdictions. This comprehensive patent also covers monitoring locations of player devices to continually and automatically ensure compliance with location-based restrictions, updating wagering limits or the games available for play according to current player device locations. Players located in restricted gambling locations may be limited to non-monetary wagering options for particular electronic games.

Electronic gaming of all forms including card games, esports, fantasy sports, puzzle, word or trivia games, arcade or video games, and virtual or augmented reality games is expanding rapidly across the U.S. and worldwide. Apart from a 2018 loosening of federal restrictions limiting the activity to Nevada, commentators have noted further increases in electronic gaming activity due to the present COVID-19 pandemic conditions. Industry insiders believe that the recent rise in mobile gaming due to COVID-19 is likely to be maintained even after the pandemic ends.

Arrow founder and CEO Jordan Simons explained: "Providing the flexibility of choice to players in different locations outside traditional gambling venues has been and remains the trend in the gaming industry. In providing technologies that are broadly applicable to the wide array of different types of games and hosting platforms, our growing patent portfolio brings added benefits and growth opportunities for iGaming hosts to gain a competitive edge in the market. Our team of industry experts always welcomes interest and inquiries for further developing and deploying our patented technology to further the innovation and offerings in the gaming industry."

About Arrow Gaming

Arrow Gaming is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative technologies for the gaming industry. Arrow has a total of 76 issued patents and patents-pending worldwide.

