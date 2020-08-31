Arrow Organics Commits to Science Based Full Spectrum Blends By Partnering with Ivy League Scientist

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Organics offers a wide range of premium CBD products. In an industry full of new competition and subpar transparency, Arrow Organics doubled down on science based CBD by pairing up with Alex Laughlin, a Biology PhD candidate from Cornell University. "After reviewing countless scientific case studies on CBD's efficacy in helping arthritis pains and sports injuries, we sought out the help of Alex Laughlin, MSc to carefully choose which formulas would give our customers the best relief," said Luke Paschal, CEO of Arrow Organics.



Arrow Organics recently launched two new topical CBD rubs formulated to provide relief from sore and injured muscles and joints by reducing inflammation to affected areas. "The ingredients in both the Intensive Relief Rub and Athletic Freeze Rub were specifically chosen for their ability to ease arthritis pain and muscle aches. "Coupling CBD's powerful effects with the specific ingredients of both creams have been shown to greatly reduce pain in various forms," said Laughlin.



Slow moving regulation hands the responsibility off to consumers on choosing the correct CBD company. The consumer must be educated on what types of CBD they're buying, if the lab reports are consistent with labeling, and how to properly use CBD. You can visit Arrow Organics website to view lab reports and get educated on CBD. "We happily welcome any questions about CBD, please feel free to reach out through our website or through email ([email protected])" Paschal.



Arrow Organics is currently offering free shipping nationwide as well as 20% off your next order with code "ARROW20".



