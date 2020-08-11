Arrow Organics Reveals 20:1 CBD to THC Product Line

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This month the Full Spectrum CBD distributor Arrow Organics announced the release of their new CBD wellness products containing 20:1 CBD to THC. The product line includes solutions for sleep, anxiety and pain management. Whilst the market is being crowded with many new Broad Spectrum CBD companies, Arrow Organics found their niche in delivering Full Spectrum CBD. "Our goal is to shine a light on the fact that CBD is safe, convenient, and effective. Our blends stand out because we leverage the legal limit of THC, creating a full spectrum blend that delivers a 20:1 ratio of CBD to THC, you'll feel the difference," said Nick Lawless, Chief Operating Officer. All Arrow Organics products are carefully 3rd party lab tested, you can find the test results on their website (www.arroworganics.com). For a limited time Arrow Organics will offer 20% off all products with code "ARROW20".

This Launch will position Arrow Organics as a top player in the CBD industry. You can always count on a company who is transparent with product data and information. Visit Arrow Organics' website to learn more.

