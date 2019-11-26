Arrow Physical Therapy And Rehabilitation Announces New Clinic In Springfield, New Jersey

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation, an Alliance Physical Therapy Partner, is pleased to announce the opening of their new outpatient rehabilitation clinic in Springfield, NJ. The 2,700 square foot facility is in the General Greene Shopping in downtown Springfield and includes a large rehabilitation space with upgraded therapeutic equipment for patients including an Alter G (anti-gravity treadmill) to improve recovery time. The clinic offers complimentary pain consultations in person or online, with immediate availability and same day or next day appointments for patients as well as ample free parking.

"Arrow PT is delighted to open a clinic in the Springfield community as part of its approach to bring affordable in-network therapy to the communities of New Jersey. " The new clinic is opening in response to a high demand from patients and physicians for our outstanding patient service and exceptional clinical outcomes."

With the new space, Arrow PT has added a new clinical director, Dr. Shawn Blankenship, PT to the practice. Shawn has special expertise in treating orthopedic and sports medicine concerns and brings many years of experience with a doctorate in physical therapy from Seton Hall University. He decided to pursue a career as a Physical Therapist because he enjoys helping people improve and recover from injuries. He says, "It's always great working with patients to help get them better than they were before an injury."

With the addition of the Springfield location, Arrow PT now operates 4 convenient outpatient clinics near you in New Jersey.

About Alliance Physical Therapy Partners

Alliance Physical Therapy Partners is focused on partnering with private physical therapy practices across the U.S. to provide practice owners the opportunity to expand their footprint while receiving operational guidance and financial support. The Alliance Physical Therapy Partners team includes former private practice owners, marketing professionals and operations experts who have experience running and growing successful healthcare organizations. For more information, visit AlliancePTP.com.

