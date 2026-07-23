Arrow Reports 2nd Quarter Net Income of $11.0 Million, or $0.66 per Share, and Declares 3rd Quarter Dividend of $0.30 per Share

News provided byArrow Financial Corporation
Jul 23, 2026, 08:00 ET
GLENS FALLS, N.Y., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Financial Corporation (NasdaqGS® – AROW) ("Arrow" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026. Reported net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $11.0 million and fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.66, versus net income of $13.5 million and EPS of $0.82 for the first quarter of 2026.
The Board of Directors of Arrow declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share; payable August 25, 2026 to shareholders of record as of August 11, 2026.
This quarter's results include approximately $1.0 million ($0.05 per share) of merger-related expenses related to the July 1, 2026 acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. and Adirondack Bank based in Utica, New York. Excluding the merger-related expenses, Arrow achieved EPS of $0.71 for the second quarter of 2026. The transaction added approximately $1.0 billion in assets and 19 new branch locations.
Second-quarter results were impacted by a specific reserve of $1.6 million ($0.08 per share) for an isolated commercial real estate credit due to a sudden personal and corporate bankruptcy declared in June 2026 (for more details on this credit, please refer to our Second Quarter Investor Presentation), as well as an elevated loan provision due to strong loan growth.
This earnings release and related commentary should be read in conjunction with the Company's July 23, 2026 Form 8-K and related Second Quarter 2026 Investor Presentation, which can also be found on Arrow's website: arrowfinancial.com/documents/investor-presentations.
Arrow President and CEO David S. DeMarco:
"The Arrow team delivered another quarter of strong operating results. While our results were negatively impacted by recognizing a reserve on one isolated commercial credit, the credit metrics of the loan portfolio remain strong with low charge-offs and low non-performing loan balances. The overall health and trajectory of the business continues to perform well. I am particularly excited about the return to significant loan growth and the closing of our acquisition of Adirondack Bank, which will provide us with increased growth opportunities. We look forward to expanding our market with this high-quality, low-cost deposit franchise, adding approximately $1.0 billion to our balance sheet. We expect the transaction to provide significant EPS accretion in 2027 and beyond. Arrow remains well-positioned to deliver shareholder value and execute on its strategic initiatives to build a premier banking franchise for its customers and the communities it serves."
Second-Quarter Highlights and Key Metrics
- Net Income of $11.0 million (EPS of $0.66; or $0.71 adjusted for merger-related expenses "MRE"1)
- Insurance revenue 1H26 versus 1H25 up 12.6%
- Wealth management revenue 1H26 versus 1H25 up 9.9%
- Loan growth of $57.6 million (6.7% annualized)
- Annualized charge-offs of 8bps and non-performing loans of 24bps
- Moved $3.8 million loan to non-performing (11bps) due to bankruptcy and recorded $1.6 million specific reserve ($0.08 per share)
- Efficiency ratio of 62.02%; 59.83% excluding MRE1
- Net Interest Income of $35.9 million
- Net Interest Margin of 3.42% (3.43% fully taxable equivalent ("FTE")2), versus 3.47% (3.48% FTE2) in the prior quarter
- Return on Average Assets (ROA) of 0.99%; 1.06% adjusted for MRE1
- Cost of retail deposits3 decreased to 1.61%
Income Statement
- Net Income: Net income for the second quarter of 2026 was $11.0 million, decreasing from $13.5 million in the first quarter of 2026.
- Compared to the prior quarter, net income decreased primarily due to an increase in the provision for credit losses of $2.3 million, including $1.6 million related to a specific reserve for a commercial loan where the borrower and guarantors entered into bankruptcy during the quarter. Net income was also impacted by a decrease in non-interest income of $0.4 million, an increase in MRE of $0.2 million and lower net interest income of $0.2 million. The decreases were partially offset by lower income tax expenses of $0.9 million.
- Compared to the prior quarter, net income decreased primarily due to an increase in the provision for credit losses of $2.3 million, including $1.6 million related to a specific reserve for a commercial loan where the borrower and guarantors entered into bankruptcy during the quarter. Net income was also impacted by a decrease in non-interest income of $0.4 million, an increase in MRE of $0.2 million and lower net interest income of $0.2 million. The decreases were partially offset by lower income tax expenses of $0.9 million.
- Net Interest Income: Net interest income for the second quarter of 2026 was $35.9 million, decreasing 0.6% from the first quarter of 2026.
- Total interest and dividend income was $53.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease from $53.8 million in the first quarter of 2026. The decrease was attributable to lower average earning assets throughout the quarter as well as the increase in non-performing loans. Interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $17.7 million, consistent with the first quarter of 2026 as lower deposit costs were offset by timing and a change in the mix of deposit balances toward higher cost deposits.
- Total interest and dividend income was $53.6 million for the second quarter of 2026, a decrease from $53.8 million in the first quarter of 2026. The decrease was attributable to lower average earning assets throughout the quarter as well as the increase in non-performing loans. Interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $17.7 million, consistent with the first quarter of 2026 as lower deposit costs were offset by timing and a change in the mix of deposit balances toward higher cost deposits.
- Net Interest Margin: Net interest margin, on an FTE basis, for the second quarter of 2026 decreased to 3.43%, compared to 3.48% for the first quarter of 2026. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2026 was primarily the result of a seasonal change in the deposit mix toward higher costing interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin was also impacted by the reversal of interest income related to the aforementioned commercial loan migrating to non-performing.
|
Three Months Ended
|
(Dollars in Thousands)
|
June 30, 2026
|
December 31, 2025
|
June 30, 2025
|
Interest and Dividend Income
|
$ 53,617
|
$ 54,610
|
$ 51,573
|
Interest Expense
|
17,686
|
19,467
|
19,040
|
Net Interest Income
|
35,931
|
35,143
|
32,533
|
Average Earning Assets(A)
|
4,211,209
|
4,302,305
|
4,142,993
|
Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
3,222,939
|
3,280,856
|
3,191,906
|
Average Yield on Earning Assets(A)
|
5.11 %
|
5.04 %
|
4.99 %
|
Average Cost of Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
2.20
|
2.35
|
2.39
|
Net Interest Spread
|
2.91
|
2.69
|
2.60
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.42
|
3.24
|
3.15
|
Net Interest Margin - FTE
|
3.43
|
3.25
|
3.16
|
(A) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.
- Provision for Credit Losses: For the second quarter of 2026, the provision for credit losses was $2.8 million compared to $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2026, primarily driven by a $1.6 million specific reserve related to the non-performing commercial loan as well as an increase to the provision due to loan growth in the second quarter of 2026.
- Non-Interest Income: Non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026, was $8.3 million, a decrease from $8.6 million in the first quarter of 2026. The decrease was the result of the season fluctuation of insurance premiums of $0.1 million as well as a $0.3 million charge related to the impairment of a property held for future use. This was partially offset by an increase in interchange fees from the linked quarter and a positive equity position valuation adjustment of approximately $0.2 million
- Non-Interest Expense: Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2026 was $27.5 million, an increase from $26.9 million in the first quarter of 2026. The second quarter of 2026 included approximately $1.0 million of MRE versus $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2026.
- Provision for Income Taxes: The provision for income taxes and effective tax rate were $2.9 million and 21.1%, respectively for the second quarter of 2026, and $3.9 million and 22.3%, respectively for the first quarter of 2026. The lower tax expense was driven by lower pre-tax income and a lower effective tax rate. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2026 reflects the impact of tax credits recognized from energy production tax credit purchases made in June 2026 offset by nondeductible expenses related to the acquisition of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. and Adirondack Bank.
Balance Sheet
- Total Assets: Total assets were $4.5 billion at June 30, 2026, a decrease of $39.7 million, or 0.9%, as compared to March 31, 2026. For the second quarter of 2026, the overall change in asset was driven by a decline in cash balances attributable to a net decrease in deposits.
- Investments: Total investments were $587.9 million as of June 30, 2026, a decrease of $6.6 million, or 1.1%, compared to March 31, 2026. The decrease from March 31, 2026 was driven primarily by paydowns and maturities. There were no material credit quality issues related to the investment portfolio.
- Loans: Total loans were $3.5 billion as of June 30, 2026. Loans outstanding increased in the second quarter of 2026 by $57.6 million, driven by growth in commercial loans. Please see the loan detail included in the Consolidated Financial Information table on page 14.
- Allowance for Credit Losses: The allowance for credit losses was $36.2 million as of June 30, 2026, which represented 1.03% of loans outstanding, as compared to $34.1 million, or 0.99% of loans outstanding, at March 31, 2026. The increase in the allowance was the result of a $1.6 million specific reserve related to the previously referenced non-performing commercial loan as well as an increase to the allowance for growth in the loan portfolio, partially offset by charge-offs. Net charge-offs, expressed as an annualized percentage of average loans outstanding, were 0.08% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2026, as compared to 0.10% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026. Nonperforming assets were $8.7 million as of June 30, 2026, representing 0.19% of period-end assets, an increase from $4.9 million, or 0.11%, at March 31, 2026. Nonperforming assets increased due to the $3.8 million non-performing commercial loan previously referenced.
- Deposits: At June 30, 2026, deposit balances were $3.7 billion, a decrease of $358.7 million from March 31, 2026. The change from March 31, 2026 was primarily attributable to $300 million of brokered CDs, being replaced by lower costing FHLB borrowings. In addition, the seasonality of municipal deposits contributed to decreased deposits in the quarter. Please refer to page 7 for further details related to deposits.
- Capital: Total stockholders' equity was $446.3 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $6.2 million, or 1.4%, from March 31, 2026. The increase from March 31, 2026 was primarily attributable to net income of $11.0 million and other stock-based activity of $0.8 million offset by other comprehensive loss of $0.6 million and dividends of $5.0 million. Arrow's regulatory capital ratios remain strong. As of June 30, 2026, Arrow's Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 13.21% and Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.98%. The capital ratios of Arrow and its subsidiary bank continued to exceed the "well capitalized" regulatory standards. Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary, subject to finalization as part of the current quarter Call Report.
Additional Commentary
- BauerFinancial Ratings: Arrow Bank National Association ("Arrow Bank") received a 5-Star Superior rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's premier bank rating firm. Arrow Bank has earned this designation for 77 consecutive quarters, securing its prominent position as an "Exceptional Performance Bank."
About Arrow: Arrow Financial Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Glens Falls, New York, serving the financial needs of northeastern New York. The Company is the parent of Arrow Bank, a full-service commercial bank, and Upstate Agency, LLC, a comprehensive insurance agency.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation: In addition to presenting information in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), this news release contains financial information determined by methods other than GAAP (non-GAAP). The following measures used in this release, which are commonly utilized by financial institutions, have not been specifically exempted by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" within the meaning of the SEC's rules: tangible book value, tangible equity, return on tangible equity, tax-equivalent adjustment and related net interest income, tax-equivalent net interest margin and the efficiency ratio. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by Arrow from time to time are useful in evaluating Arrow's performance and that such information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for or superior to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may differ from similar measures presented by other companies. See the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in the section "Selected Quarterly Information."
Safe Harbor Statement: The information contained in this earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature but rather are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections about the future. These statements can sometimes be identified by Arrow's use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," or "intend." These statements may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, involving a degree of uncertainty and attendant risk. In the case of all forward-looking statements, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what the statements predict or forecast, explicitly or by implication because of various factors, including changes in economic conditions or interest rates, credit risk, inflation, tariffs, cybersecurity risks, changes in FDIC assessments, bank failures, geopolitical events, difficulties in managing Arrow's growth, competition, changes in law or the regulatory environment, risks relating to the integration of Adirondack Bancorp, Inc. and Adirondack Bank, and changes in general business and economic trends. Arrow undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Arrow's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other filings with the SEC.
|
1 EPS, efficiency ratio and ROA excluding merger-related expenses are non-GAAP measures. See reconciliation in Note 5 to the Selected Quarterly Information
|
2 FTE Net interest margin is a non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation on Note 2 to the Selected Quarterly Information
|
3 Retail deposits exclude wholesale funding sources
|
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|
Interest and Fees on Loans
|
$ 47,181
|
$ 45,600
|
$ 94,307
|
$ 90,150
|
Interest on Deposits at Banks
|
1,200
|
1,622
|
2,875
|
3,243
|
Interest and Dividends on Investment Securities:
|
Fully Taxable
|
4,717
|
3,790
|
9,246
|
7,398
|
Exempt from Federal Taxes
|
519
|
561
|
983
|
1,148
|
Total Interest and Dividend Income
|
53,617
|
51,573
|
107,411
|
101,939
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
|
2,162
|
1,941
|
4,262
|
3,744
|
Savings Deposits
|
8,933
|
9,367
|
17,649
|
18,850
|
Time Deposits over $250,000
|
1,052
|
1,726
|
2,248
|
3,537
|
Other Time Deposits
|
4,304
|
5,793
|
9,740
|
11,322
|
Borrowings
|
1,019
|
—
|
1,019
|
167
|
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
Unconsolidated Subsidiary Trusts
|
171
|
171
|
340
|
340
|
Interest on Financing Leases
|
45
|
42
|
92
|
89
|
Total Interest Expense
|
17,686
|
19,040
|
35,350
|
38,049
|
NET INTEREST INCOME
|
35,931
|
32,533
|
72,061
|
63,890
|
Provision for Credit Losses
|
2,827
|
594
|
3,375
|
5,613
|
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
|
33,104
|
31,939
|
68,686
|
58,277
|
NON-INTEREST INCOME
|
Income From Fiduciary Activities
|
2,706
|
2,398
|
5,419
|
4,933
|
Fees for Other Services to Customers
|
2,969
|
2,787
|
5,696
|
5,387
|
Insurance Commissions
|
1,974
|
1,804
|
4,087
|
3,630
|
Net Gain (Loss) on Securities
|
155
|
(40)
|
300
|
277
|
Net Gain on Sales of Loans
|
154
|
213
|
444
|
314
|
Other Operating Income
|
298
|
447
|
938
|
907
|
Total Non-Interest Income
|
8,256
|
7,609
|
16,884
|
15,448
|
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
|
Salaries and Employee Benefits
|
15,097
|
14,086
|
30,019
|
27,641
|
Occupancy Expenses, Net
|
2,101
|
1,952
|
4,560
|
3,974
|
Technology and Equipment Expense
|
4,757
|
5,589
|
9,809
|
10,676
|
FDIC Assessments
|
441
|
649
|
1,026
|
1,319
|
Other Operating Expense
|
5,068
|
3,376
|
8,915
|
8,087
|
Total Non-Interest Expense
|
27,464
|
25,652
|
54,329
|
51,697
|
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|
13,896
|
13,896
|
31,241
|
22,028
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
2,934
|
3,091
|
6,794
|
4,913
|
NET INCOME
|
$ 10,962
|
$ 10,805
|
$ 24,447
|
$ 17,115
|
Average Shares Outstanding:
|
Basic
|
16,428
|
16,545
|
16,408
|
16,611
|
Diluted
|
16,467
|
16,551
|
16,438
|
16,618
|
Per Common Share:
|
Basic Earnings
|
$ 0.66
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 1.48
|
$ 1.03
|
Diluted Earnings
|
0.66
|
0.65
|
1.48
|
1.03
|
ARROW FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
|
June 30, 2026
|
December 31, 2025
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and Due From Banks
|
$ 30,881
|
$ 29,132
|
Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks
|
155,907
|
185,051
|
Investment Securities:
|
Available-for-Sale at Fair Value
|
498,202
|
495,868
|
Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $65,270 at June 30, 2026 and
|
65,490
|
66,975
|
Equity Securities
|
5,897
|
5,597
|
Other Investments
|
18,351
|
4,372
|
Loans
|
3,496,541
|
3,453,093
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
(36,183)
|
(34,322)
|
Net Loans
|
3,460,358
|
3,418,771
|
Premises and Equipment, Net
|
62,530
|
59,433
|
Goodwill
|
23,789
|
23,789
|
Other Intangible Assets, Net
|
1,612
|
1,741
|
Other Assets
|
159,342
|
155,133
|
Total Assets
|
$ 4,482,359
|
$ 4,445,862
|
LIABILITIES
|
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
|
736,087
|
722,374
|
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
|
871,965
|
862,192
|
Savings Deposits
|
1,590,680
|
1,557,638
|
Time Deposits over $250,000
|
132,350
|
155,802
|
Other Time Deposits
|
324,123
|
641,463
|
Total Deposits
|
3,655,205
|
3,939,469
|
Borrowings
|
310,190
|
4,265
|
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to Unconsolidated
Subsidiary Trusts
|
20,000
|
20,000
|
Finance Leases
|
4,887
|
4,929
|
Other Liabilities
|
45,771
|
45,347
|
Total Liabilities
|
4,036,053
|
4,014,010
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Preferred Stock, $1 Par Value; 1,000,000 Shares Authorized
|
—
|
—
|
Common Stock, $1 Par Value: 30,000,000 Shares Authorized;
|
22,067
|
22,067
|
Additional Paid-in Capital
|
415,357
|
414,506
|
Retained Earnings
|
116,806
|
102,271
|
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
|
(5,390)
|
(4,037)
|
Treasury Stock, at Cost (5,521,389 Shares at June 30, 2026
|
(102,534)
|
(102,955)
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
446,306
|
431,852
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$ 4,482,359
|
$ 4,445,862
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
Selected Quarterly Information
|
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
Net Income
|
$ 10,962
|
$ 13,485
|
$ 14,013
|
$ 12,825
|
$ 10,805
|
Share and Per Share Data:
|
Period End Shares Outstanding
|
16,545
|
16,527
|
16,445
|
16,438
|
16,484
|
Basic Average Shares Outstanding
|
16,428
|
16,382
|
16,390
|
16,402
|
16,545
|
Diluted Average Shares Outstanding
|
16,467
|
16,403
|
16,413
|
16,406
|
16,551
|
Basic Earnings Per Share
|
$ 0.66
|
$ 0.82
|
$ 0.85
|
$ 0.77
|
$ 0.65
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
0.66
|
0.82
|
0.85
|
0.77
|
0.65
|
Cash Dividend Per Share
|
0.30
|
0.30
|
0.29
|
0.29
|
0.28
|
Selected Quarterly Average Balances:
|
Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks
|
$ 129,628
|
$ 183,252
|
$ 260,806
|
$ 200,251
|
$ 145,473
|
Investment Securities
|
614,771
|
598,817
|
596,994
|
574,080
|
582,380
|
Loans
|
3,466,810
|
3,440,505
|
3,444,505
|
3,424,784
|
3,415,140
|
Deposits
|
3,788,961
|
3,928,761
|
4,002,221
|
3,913,721
|
3,849,093
|
Other Borrowed Funds
|
149,307
|
29,181
|
29,203
|
30,539
|
33,579
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
445,887
|
438,846
|
425,042
|
413,058
|
406,529
|
Total Assets
|
4,425,821
|
4,439,833
|
4,499,195
|
4,399,815
|
4,332,339
|
Return on Average Assets, annualized
|
0.99 %
|
1.23 %
|
1.24 %
|
1.16 %
|
1.00 %
|
Return on Average Equity, annualized
|
9.86 %
|
12.46 %
|
13.08 %
|
12.32 %
|
10.66 %
|
Return on Average Tangible Equity, annualized 1
|
10.46 %
|
13.23 %
|
13.92 %
|
13.13 %
|
11.38 %
|
Average Earning Assets
|
$ 4,211,209
|
$ 4,222,574
|
$ 4,302,305
|
$ 4,199,115
|
$ 4,142,993
|
Average Paying Liabilities
|
3,222,939
|
3,244,709
|
3,280,856
|
3,193,789
|
3,191,906
|
Interest Income
|
53,617
|
53,794
|
54,610
|
53,598
|
51,573
|
Tax-Equivalent Adjustment 2
|
133
|
123
|
114
|
121
|
148
|
Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2
|
53,750
|
53,917
|
54,724
|
53,719
|
51,721
|
Interest Expense
|
17,686
|
17,664
|
19,467
|
19,467
|
19,040
|
Net Interest Income
|
35,931
|
36,130
|
35,143
|
34,131
|
32,533
|
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent 2
|
36,064
|
36,253
|
35,258
|
34,252
|
32,681
|
Net Interest Margin, annualized
|
3.42 %
|
3.47 %
|
3.24 %
|
3.22 %
|
3.15 %
|
Net Interest Margin, Tax-Equivalent, annualized 2
|
3.43 %
|
3.48 %
|
3.25 %
|
3.24 %
|
3.16 %
|
Efficiency Ratio Calculation: 3
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
$ 27,464
|
$ 26,865
|
$ 25,804
|
$ 25,433
|
$ 25,652
|
Less: Intangible Asset Amortization
|
71
|
72
|
74
|
76
|
80
|
Net Non-Interest Expense
|
$ 27,393
|
$ 26,793
|
$ 25,730
|
$ 25,357
|
$ 25,572
|
Net Interest Income, Tax-Equivalent
|
$ 36,064
|
$ 36,253
|
$ 35,257
|
$ 34,252
|
$ 32,681
|
Non-Interest Income
|
8,256
|
8,628
|
8,268
|
8,716
|
7,609
|
Less: Net Gain (Loss) on Securities
|
155
|
145
|
(127)
|
392
|
(40)
|
Net Gross Income
|
$ 44,165
|
$ 44,736
|
$ 43,652
|
$ 42,576
|
$ 40,330
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
62.02 %
|
59.89 %
|
58.94 %
|
59.56 %
|
63.41 %
|
Period-End Capital Information:
|
Total Stockholders' Equity (i.e. Book Value)
|
$ 446,306
|
$ 440,143
|
$ 431,852
|
$ 417,687
|
$ 408,506
|
Book Value per Share
|
26.98
|
26.63
|
26.26
|
25.41
|
24.78
|
Goodwill and Other Intangible Assets, net
|
25,401
|
25,481
|
25,530
|
25,594
|
25,659
|
Tangible Book Value per Share 1
|
25.44
|
25.09
|
24.71
|
23.85
|
23.23
|
Capital Ratios:4
|
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
|
10.19 %
|
10.02 %
|
9.68 %
|
9.66 %
|
9.64 %
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
|
13.21 %
|
13.30 %
|
13.01 %
|
13.07 %
|
12.73 %
|
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|
13.83 %
|
13.93 %
|
13.64 %
|
13.71 %
|
13.37 %
|
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
|
14.98 %
|
15.04 %
|
14.76 %
|
14.86 %
|
14.51 %
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
Selected Quarterly Information
|
(Dollars In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts - Unaudited)
|
Footnotes:
|
1.
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value, Tangible Equity, and Return on Tangible Equity exclude
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
Total Stockholders' Equity (GAAP)
|
$ 446,306
|
$ 440,143
|
$ 431,852
|
$ 417,687
|
$ 408,506
|
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangible assets, net
|
25,401
|
25,481
|
25,530
|
25,594
|
25,659
|
Tangible Equity (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 420,905
|
$ 414,662
|
$ 406,322
|
$ 392,093
|
$ 382,847
|
Period End Shares Outstanding
|
16,545
|
16,527
|
16,445
|
16,438
|
16,484
|
Tangible Book Value per Share (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 25.44
|
$ 25.09
|
$ 24.71
|
$ 23.85
|
$ 23.23
|
Net Income
|
10,962
|
13,485
|
14,013
|
12,825
|
10,805
|
Return on Tangible Equity (Net Income/Tangible
|
10.46 %
|
13.23 %
|
13.92 %
|
13.13 %
|
11.38 %
|
2.
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Interest Margin is the ratio of annualized tax-equivalent net interest income to
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
Interest Income (GAAP)
|
$ 53,617
|
$ 53,794
|
$ 54,610
|
$ 53,598
|
$ 51,573
|
Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)
|
133
|
123
|
114
|
121
|
148
|
Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 53,750
|
$ 53,917
|
$ 54,724
|
$ 53,719
|
$ 51,721
|
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
|
$ 35,931
|
$ 36,130
|
$ 35,143
|
$ 34,131
|
$ 32,533
|
Add: Tax-Equivalent adjustment (Non-GAAP)
|
133
|
123
|
114
|
121
|
148
|
Net Interest Income - Tax Equivalent (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 36,064
|
$ 36,253
|
$ 35,257
|
$ 34,252
|
$ 32,681
|
Average Earning Assets
|
$ 4,211,209
|
$ 4,222,574
|
$ 4,302,305
|
$ 4,199,115
|
$ 4,142,993
|
Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)*
|
3.43 %
|
3.48 %
|
3.25 %
|
3.24 %
|
3.16 %
|
3.
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Financial Institutions often use the "efficiency ratio", a non-GAAP ratio, as a
|
4.
|
For the current quarter, all of the regulatory capital ratios as well as the Total Risk-Weighted Assets are calculated in accordance
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
Total Risk Weighted Assets
|
$ 3,253,881
|
$ 3,180,782
|
$ 3,182,240
|
$ 3,095,225
|
$ 3,121,451
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
|
429,971
|
423,139
|
414,050
|
404,426
|
397,432
|
Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio
|
13.21 %
|
13.30 %
|
13.01 %
|
13.07 %
|
12.73 %
|
5.
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: Net Income and Net Non-Interest Expense adjusted for non-core expenses. Non-
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
Net Income
|
$ 10,962
|
$ 13,485
|
$ 14,013
|
$ 12,825
|
$ 10,805
|
Non-Core Expenses:
|
Merger-Related Expenses
|
971
|
790
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Unification Expenses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
543
|
1,134
|
Less: Tax Benefit
|
(214)
|
(174)
|
—
|
(119)
|
(249)
|
Net Non-Core Expenses (Non-GAAP)
|
757
|
616
|
—
|
424
|
885
|
Core Net Income (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 11,719
|
$ 14,101
|
$ 14,013
|
$ 13,249
|
$ 11,690
|
Net Non-Interest Expense
|
$ 27,393
|
$ 26,793
|
$ 25,730
|
$ 25,357
|
$ 25,572
|
Non-Core Expenses:
|
Merger-Related Expenses
|
971
|
790
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Unification Expenses
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
543
|
1,134
|
Core Net Non-Interest Expense (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 26,422
|
$ 26,003
|
$ 25,730
|
$ 24,814
|
$ 24,438
|
Core Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)
|
$ 0.71
|
$ 0.85
|
$ 0.85
|
$ 0.80
|
$ 0.70
|
Core Return on Average Assets (Non-GAAP)
|
1.06 %
|
1.29 %
|
1.24 %
|
1.20 %
|
1.08 %
|
Core Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
|
59.83 %
|
58.13 %
|
58.94 %
|
58.28 %
|
60.60 %
|
* Quarterly ratios have been annualized.
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
|
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended:
|
June 30, 2026
|
June 30, 2025
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Earned/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Earned/
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Paid
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Paid
|
Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks
|
$ 129,628
|
$ 1,200
|
3.71 %
|
$ 145,473
|
$ 1,622
|
4.47 %
|
Investment Securities:
|
Fully Taxable
|
548,084
|
4,717
|
3.45
|
496,614
|
3,790
|
3.06
|
Exempt from Federal Taxes
|
66,687
|
519
|
3.12
|
85,766
|
561
|
2.62
|
Loans (1)
|
3,466,810
|
47,181
|
5.46
|
3,415,140
|
45,600
|
5.36
|
Total Earning Assets (1)
|
4,211,209
|
53,617
|
5.11
|
4,142,993
|
51,573
|
4.99
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
(34,305)
|
(35,238)
|
Cash and Due From Banks
|
29,874
|
29,267
|
Other Assets
|
219,043
|
195,317
|
Total Assets
|
$ 4,425,821
|
$ 4,332,339
|
Deposits:
|
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
|
$ 827,385
|
2,162
|
1.05
|
$ 845,041
|
1,941
|
0.92
|
Savings Deposits
|
1,596,055
|
8,933
|
2.24
|
1,494,930
|
9,367
|
2.51
|
Time Deposits over $250,000
|
139,256
|
1,052
|
3.03
|
179,980
|
1,726
|
3.85
|
Other Time Deposits
|
510,936
|
4,304
|
3.38
|
638,376
|
5,793
|
3.64
|
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
3,073,632
|
16,451
|
2.15
|
3,158,327
|
18,827
|
2.39
|
Borrowings
|
124,411
|
1,019
|
3.29
|
8,601
|
—
|
—
|
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
|
20,000
|
171
|
3.43
|
20,000
|
171
|
3.43
|
Finance Leases
|
4,896
|
45
|
3.69
|
4,978
|
42
|
3.38
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
3,222,939
|
17,686
|
2.20
|
3,191,906
|
19,040
|
2.39
|
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
|
715,329
|
690,766
|
Other Liabilities
|
41,666
|
43,138
|
Total Liabilities
|
3,979,934
|
3,925,810
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
445,887
|
406,529
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$ 4,425,821
|
$ 4,332,339
|
Net Interest Income
|
$ 35,931
|
$ 32,533
|
Net Interest Spread
|
2.91 %
|
2.60 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.42 %
|
3.15 %
|
(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
|
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended:
|
June 30, 2026
|
March 31, 2026
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Earned/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Earned/
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Paid
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Paid
|
Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks
|
$ 129,628
|
$ 1,200
|
3.71 %
|
$ 183,252
|
$ 1,675
|
3.71 %
|
Investment Securities:
|
Fully Taxable
|
548,084
|
4,717
|
3.45
|
536,293
|
4,529
|
3.42
|
Exempt from Federal Taxes
|
66,687
|
519
|
3.12
|
62,524
|
464
|
3.01
|
Loans (1)
|
3,466,810
|
47,181
|
5.46
|
3,440,505
|
47,126
|
5.56
|
Total Earning Assets (1)
|
4,211,209
|
53,617
|
5.11
|
4,222,574
|
53,794
|
5.17
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
(34,305)
|
(34,370)
|
Cash and Due From Banks
|
29,874
|
30,253
|
Other Assets
|
219,043
|
221,376
|
Total Assets
|
$ 4,425,821
|
$ 4,439,833
|
Deposits:
|
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
|
$ 827,385
|
2,162
|
1.05
|
$ 859,054
|
2,100
|
0.99
|
Savings Deposits
|
1,596,055
|
8,933
|
2.24
|
1,570,598
|
8,716
|
2.25
|
Time Deposits over $250,000
|
139,256
|
1,052
|
3.03
|
147,425
|
1,196
|
3.29
|
Other Time Deposits
|
510,936
|
4,304
|
3.38
|
638,451
|
5,436
|
3.45
|
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
3,073,632
|
16,451
|
2.15
|
3,215,528
|
17,448
|
2.20
|
Borrowings
|
124,411
|
1,019
|
3.29
|
4,265
|
—
|
—
|
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
|
20,000
|
171
|
3.43
|
20,000
|
169
|
3.43
|
Finance Leases
|
4,896
|
45
|
3.69
|
4,916
|
47
|
3.88
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
3,222,939
|
17,686
|
2.20
|
3,244,709
|
17,664
|
2.21
|
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
|
715,329
|
713,233
|
Other Liabilities
|
41,666
|
43,045
|
Total Liabilities
|
3,979,934
|
4,000,987
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
445,887
|
438,846
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$ 4,425,821
|
$ 4,439,833
|
Net Interest Income
|
$ 35,931
|
$ 36,130
|
Net Interest Spread
|
2.91 %
|
2.96 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.42 %
|
3.47 %
|
(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Income Analysis
|
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
|
Year to Date Period Ended:
|
June 30, 2026
|
June 30, 2025
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Interest
|
Rate
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Earned/
|
Average
|
Income/
|
Earned/
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Paid
|
Balance
|
Expense
|
Paid
|
Interest-Earning Deposits at Banks
|
$ 156,292
|
$ 2,875
|
3.71 %
|
$ 145,746
|
$ 3,243
|
4.49 %
|
Investment Securities:
|
Fully Taxable
|
542,221
|
9,246
|
3.44
|
498,250
|
7,398
|
2.99
|
Exempt from Federal Taxes
|
64,617
|
983
|
3.07
|
88,835
|
1,148
|
2.61
|
Loans (1)
|
3,453,730
|
94,307
|
5.51
|
3,410,632
|
90,150
|
5.33
|
Total Earning Assets (1)
|
4,216,860
|
107,411
|
5.14
|
4,143,463
|
101,939
|
4.96
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
(34,338)
|
(34,469)
|
Cash and Due From Banks
|
30,062
|
30,385
|
Other Assets
|
220,117
|
189,269
|
Total Assets
|
$ 4,432,701
|
$ 4,328,648
|
Deposits:
|
Interest-Bearing Checking Accounts
|
$ 843,132
|
4,262
|
1.02
|
$ 842,818
|
3,744
|
0.90
|
Savings Deposits
|
1,583,396
|
17,649
|
2.25
|
1,505,387
|
18,850
|
2.53
|
Time Deposits over $250,000
|
143,318
|
2,248
|
3.16
|
183,053
|
3,537
|
3.90
|
Other Time Deposits
|
574,341
|
9,740
|
3.42
|
615,878
|
11,322
|
3.71
|
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
|
3,144,187
|
33,899
|
2.17
|
3,147,136
|
37,453
|
2.40
|
Borrowings
|
64,671
|
1,019
|
3.18
|
15,949
|
167
|
2.11
|
Junior Subordinated Obligations Issued to
|
20,000
|
340
|
3.43
|
20,000
|
340
|
3.43
|
Finance Leases
|
4,905
|
92
|
3.78
|
4,987
|
89
|
3.60
|
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|
3,233,763
|
35,350
|
2.20
|
3,188,072
|
38,049
|
2.41
|
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits
|
714,287
|
690,039
|
Other Liabilities
|
42,264
|
45,069
|
Total Liabilities
|
3,990,314
|
3,923,180
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
442,387
|
405,468
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$ 4,432,701
|
$ 4,328,648
|
Net Interest Income
|
$ 72,061
|
$ 63,890
|
Net Interest Spread
|
2.94 %
|
2.55 %
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.45 %
|
3.11 %
|
(1) Includes Nonaccrual Loans.
|
Arrow Financial Corporation
|
Consolidated Financial Information
|
(Dollars in Thousands - Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended:
|
6/30/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
Loan Portfolio
|
Commercial Loans
|
$ 173,057
|
$ 165,729
|
Commercial Real Estate Loans
|
837,461
|
818,259
|
Subtotal Commercial Loan Portfolio
|
1,010,518
|
983,988
|
Consumer Loans
|
1,083,169
|
1,076,007
|
Residential Real Estate Loans
|
1,402,854
|
1,393,098
|
Total Loans
|
$ 3,496,541
|
$ 3,453,093
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Quarter
|
$ 34,055
|
$ 34,176
|
Loans Charged-off
|
(1,770)
|
(1,477)
|
Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off
|
1,071
|
777
|
Net Loans Charged-off
|
(699)
|
(700)
|
Provision for Credit Losses
|
2,827
|
846
|
Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Quarter
|
$ 36,183
|
$ 34,322
|
Nonperforming Assets
|
Nonaccrual Loans
|
$ 6,814
|
$ 6,415
|
Loans Past Due 90 or More Days and Accruing
|
1,487
|
2,040
|
Loans Restructured and in Compliance with Modified Terms
|
—
|
—
|
Total Nonperforming Loans
|
8,301
|
8,455
|
Repossessed Assets
|
363
|
280
|
Other Real Estate Owned
|
—
|
—
|
Total Nonperforming Assets
|
$ 8,664
|
$ 8,735
|
Key Asset Quality Ratios
|
Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans,
Quarter-to-date Annualized
|
0.08 %
|
0.08 %
|
Provision for Credit Losses to Average Loans,
Quarter-to-date Annualized
|
0.33 %
|
0.10 %
|
Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Loans
|
1.03 %
|
0.99 %
|
Allowance for Credit Losses to Period-End Nonperforming Loans
|
435.89 %
|
405.94 %
|
Nonperforming Loans to Period-End Loans
|
0.24 %
|
0.24 %
|
Nonperforming Assets to Period-End Assets
|
0.19 %
|
0.20 %
|
Year-to-Date Period Ended:
|
6/30/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
Allowance for Credit Losses
|
Allowance for Credit Losses, Beginning of Year
|
$ 34,322
|
$ 33,598
|
Loans Charged-off
|
(3,344)
|
(9,554)
|
Less Recoveries of Loans Previously Charged-off
|
1,830
|
3,004
|
Net Loans Charged-off
|
(1,514)
|
(6,550)
|
Provision for Credit Losses
|
3,375
|
7,274
|
Allowance for Credit Losses, End of Period
|
$ 36,183
|
$ 34,322
|
Key Asset Quality Ratios
|
Net Loans Charged-off to Average Loans, Annualized
|
0.09 %
|
0.19 %
|
Provision for Loan Losses to Average Loans, Annualized
|
0.20 %
|
0.21 %
SOURCE Arrow Financial Corporation
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