Arrow Security Appoints Industry Leaders from Madison Square Garden and BlackRock

New Hires Bolsters Arrow's Standing as the Northeast Region's Leading Security Services Company

SMITHTOWN, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Security, one of the largest privately held security guard companies in the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Craig M. Schwab, MBA, MA, CPP as the company's Chief Operating Officer and Darren Claphan as Chief Strategy Officer.

Darren Claphan, Arrow Security, Chief Strategy Officer. Craig Schwab, Arrow Security, Chief Operating Officer

These appointments come at a time of significant momentum as Arrow Security continues to grow while maintaining its exceptional level of service. As leaders in business, government, education, healthcare, entertainment, social services and other industries work to stay prepared for both common and extraordinary threats, many are turning to Arrow Security for support, guidance, and protection.

As Chief Operating Officer, Craig M. Schwab, MBA, MA, CPP oversees all aspects of the company's operations to ensure the highest standards of service delivery, operational effectiveness, and strategic innovation, which will continue to drive Arrow Security's growth. Craig brings an ability to foster strong client relationships and more than two decades of expertise in corporate security and risk management, having previously served as Global Head of Corporate Security at BlackRock, which is the world's largest asset manager with $10 trillion in assets under management. Previously he served as Vice President of Corporate Security of Americas Region at Deutsche Bank and has held several leadership roles at a private security service provider.

Darren Claphan recently joined Arrow Security as Chief Strategy Officer, where he is responsible for steering the company's strategic vision and driving initiatives that fuel growth and innovation.

Darren previously served as Senior Vice President of Security and Aviation at Madison Square Garden Entertainment, as well as Sphere Interim General Manager. In these capacities, Darren oversaw all physical and technical security operations for MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports, and Sphere Entertainment, encompassing 13,000 employees, multiple high-profile venues and two major sports teams. Darren brings more than 20 years of experience in security management, project leadership, and client relations.

"Arrow Security has been growing at an incredible pace, and with the addition of Craig Schwab and Darren Claphan, we will be able to expand into new regions and markets while continuing to lead the security industry," said AJ Caro, CEO of Arrow Security. "Both Craig and Darren bring decades of experience, ideas of innovation and forward-thinking strategies, and they have demonstrated dedication and commitment to providing superior safety and security services, enhancing the experiences of users and our clients, nurturing a thriving workforce, and caring about their community."

About Arrow Security

Arrow Security is a super-regional security solutions provider servicing New York City, Long Island, New York's Hudson Valley and Capital District, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. They deliver clients a world class safety and security program, coupled with around the clock superior professional service. Arrow Security prides itself on comprehensive training and custom-tailored solutions in the areas of guard services, risk assessment, communication systems, technology and more.

