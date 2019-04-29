Arrow Strategies Launches New Staff & Executive Search Division

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Strategies, a nationwide leading staffing firm, announced that they have launched a new Staff and Executive Search division called 'Arrow Select.'

Arrow Select is a wholly owned subsidiary that focuses solely on permanent placement of highly skilled, in-demand talent for staff and executive level positions. Initially, this division will focus on the Engineering vertical, but will then transition to mirror the four divisions of its parent company which include IT, Engineering, Healthcare and Professional.

"This is a natural evolution for us as our go-to-market strategy has always been to source the passive hard-to-find talent that others can't," says Jeff Styers, President & CEO. "Our Agents For Life™ approach also fits perfectly for permanent placement, helping to ensure that the right talent is both hired and retained."

Arrow Select is located at 7 West Square Lake Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302.

Contact: Dan Kowalski

(248) 495-9966

dank@arrow-select.com

SOURCE Arrow Strategies

