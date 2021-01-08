Arrow Strategies Partners with City to Provide Contact Tracing Services

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Strategies, a nationwide leading staffing firm, announced that they have partnered with a large city to provide contact tracing services.

Arrow Strategies is a frontrunner in IT, Engineering, Healthcare and Professional placement services. In response to the global pandemic, Arrow Strategies expanded its service offerings in April of 2020 when it partnered with a large municipality to provide temperature screening and risk mitigation education to the city's homeless population. As Arrow Strategies nurse screening services were rolled out to other clients in Michigan, our municipality services were expanded to include rapid test administration and, most recently, to fulfilling a needed role as contact tracers to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

"I am so proud of our team's ability to deliver great talent and to execute week over week, around the clock to fill critical needs," stated Tom Picot, Senior Vice President of Arrow Strategies. "Having the opportunity to work together and partner with the great leadership of the municipality and to serve our community most vulnerable residents to help control the spread of COVID has been extremely rewarding."

"Expanding our services to include contact tracing was a natural evolution," according to Cheryl Crockett, Director of Community Health and Project Placement Services. "Our community healthcare nurses, social workers, and staff are some of the most dedicated problem-solvers we could ask for. They have been able to redirect their efforts into contact tracing with ease and a sense of urgency."

Arrow Strategies is located at 27777 Franklin Road, Suite 1200 Southfield, MI 48034.

SOURCE Arrow Strategies, LLC