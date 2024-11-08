ARROW STRATEGIES RECOGNIZED AS A 2024 WINNER OF THE BEST AND BRIGHTEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® honored Arrow Strategies yesterday morning at The Henry in Dearborn, Michigan as a winner of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For In Metro Detroit. Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative business methods and human resource practices can be bestowed this honor. Considering the ten to one ratio of this program, these winning companies are truly innovative in their employee engagement execution.

The winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm, which reviewed several key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The categories applicants were scored on include: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions, Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy and Company Performance.

"Arrow Strategies is who we are because of our people. Our people define our culture and are at the heart of our success. It is the dedication, collaboration, and commitment of each team member that sets us apart from our competition. Each team member contributes uniquely, and together we create a workplace that values community, people, performance, and effort," said Tom Picot, President of Arrow Strategies "We are grateful for the recognition of being a Best and Brightest Places to Work in Metro Detroit, but more grateful that our team feels as positively about us as we do about them!"

About Arrow Strategies:

Arrow Strategies is a premier staffing firm based in Royal Oak, MI, providing tailored staffing solutions to meet the needs of clients across various industries. With a specialized Project Division, Arrow Strategies delivers strategic staffing support to drive business growth and operational excellence.

