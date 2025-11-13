Arrow and Serena Appiah (@Thriftdiving) are giving DIY enthusiasts the ultimate holiday gift of inspiration, confidence, and cool tools to make it happen.

SADDLE BROOK, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Tool Group is making the season brighter for DIYers, makers, and tool enthusiasts nationwide with its "100 Tools Gift-Away" Sweepstakes. Running November 10–28, 2025, the giveaway features 100 coveted tools bundled into 10 exclusive "Mystery Boxes." Each lucky winner will receive one fully loaded box packed with 10 must-have tools from Arrow Tool Group's trusted family of brands that includes Arrow®, Pony Jorgensen®, SK Professional Tools®, and Goldblatt®. Sister companies Shop-Vac® and WorkPro® are also contributing select tools to the Mystery Box prizes.

Serena Appiah, Founder, Thrift Diving Arrow Tool Group and Serena Appiah Launch Holiday “100 Tools Gift Away” Sweepstakes Featuring 10 Mystery Box Winners

The sweepstakes, open to eligible participants across the contiguous U.S. (void where prohibited), will feature products from Arrow, Pony Jorgensen, SK Professional Tools, WorkPro, and Shop-Vac. Prizes are designed to inspire holiday creativity, empower DIY projects, and equip winners with reliable tools for every task. Each prize package has a retail value of about $500.

The campaign also features DIY influencer Serena Appiah (@ThriftDiving), who will actively engage with the DIY community throughout the giveaway. Serena will share tool tips, project inspiration, and exclusive news about Arrow Tool Group's newly launched Hand Tool Collection and Office Collection including the innovative Arrow® 8" 2-in-1 Scissors, a clever multi-purpose tool that's perfect to give or get this holiday season. Through her tutorials, social posts, and live demos, the campaign will take an educational approach, showing DIYers, crafters, and homeowners how to get the most out of their tools and inspiring them to tackle seasonal projects with confidence.

As Arrow Tool Group approaches its 100th anniversary in 2029, the sweepstakes celebrates a long-standing tradition of trusted quality that began with the iconic T50® Staple Gun, the world's best-selling staple gun with more than 50 million sold.

"This season, we're excited to spread holiday cheer to makers nationwide with our biggest tool giveaway yet," said Christopher Woolley, Vice President of Marketing, Arrow Tool Group. "Coming off the largest new product launch in our 95-year history, the 10 Mystery Boxes bring an element of surprise and creativity that makes this giveaway truly special, especially as we team up with Serena Appiah to inspire DIYers everywhere."

Appiah added: "Helping people create beautiful, functional spaces with the right tools is my passion. The 100 Tools Gift-Away is a fun way to celebrate the season, inspire confidence, and get everyone ready to tackle new projects in the new year."

How to Enter:

Enter daily at the official campaign landing page or follow entry instructions on Arrow Tool Group or Serena Appiah's (@ThriftDiving) social channels.

Promotion Period: November 10–28, 2025.

Limit one entry per person per day; no purchase necessary to enter or win.

Official Rules available here.

For more updates, project inspiration, and behind-the-scenes looks at the Mystery Boxes, follow Arrow Tool Group on social media: Instagram, Facebook.

Join the conversation, share your own DIY projects, and tag #ArrowHolidayGiveaway to celebrate the season of making.

About Arrow Tool Group

Arrow Fastener, LLC, doing business as Arrow Tool Group, is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of staple guns, glue guns, rivet tools, and the Arrow RevealCut™ Ceiling Tile Workstation, headquartered in Saddle Brook, New Jersey. Since 1929, Arrow has been a leader in fastening solutions across big-box home improvement stores and traditional hardware retail channels. For more than five decades, the T50® staple gun has set the industry standard as the world's best-selling staple gun.

Today, Arrow Tool Group is a trusted supplier of reliable, innovative, and affordable products from the Arrow™, Goldblatt®, Pony Jorgensen®, SK Professional Tools®, and Arrow RevealCut™ brands — serving building trade professionals, DIYers, and ceiling installation specialists.

In July 2017, Arrow was acquired by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Company, a leading manufacturer of forklifts, hand and power tools, robotic systems, and laser measuring devices located in China. Arrow Tool Group now serves as GreatStar's U.S. headquarters for the sales, marketing, and distribution of its branded tool portfolio. For more information, visit arrowtoolgroup.com.

About Serena Appiah

Serena Appiah is the founder of Thrift Diving, a popular blog, YouTube channel, and podcast that empowers people to decorate, improve, and maintain their homes on a budget using paint, tools, and thrift store finds. After purchasing her 1973 home, Serena taught herself furniture refinishing and woodworking, sparking a passion for DIY that she now shares through tutorials, demonstrations, and speaking engagements. She's currently enrolled in the Building Trades Program at Montgomery College and volunteers as a Crew Leader for Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland. Serena lives near Washington, D.C., with her husband and three sons.

