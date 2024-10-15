Arrow Trail Expands with New Lobelville Location

LOBELVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arrow Trail, a manufacturer and distributor in the trailer industry, is proud to announce the opening of its new location in Lobelville, Tennessee, and the launch of their new website.

Dump trailer Flat bed trailer

The newly opened Lobelville location is located at 6830 South Main Street, Lobelville, TN, and will function as Arrow Trail's new base of operations. This location will also house inventory where customers can come to explore their quality products in person. By expanding its community into Tennessee, Arrow Trail continues to meet the demand for reliable, competitively priced trailers across the United States.

The company's new website, www.arrowtrail.com , represents a key part of Arrow Trail's ongoing efforts to improve customer experience and better communicate the company's vision and values. The updated platform offers more information, making it easy for visitors to understand who Arrow Trail is, what services they offer, and the product lineup they provide.

The website features product information so customers can quickly see their products and a form to request a quote for the trailer that they are looking for. Because they are an expanding network as well, potential dealers can request more info about teaming up with Arrow Trail.

"We wanted a new website that truly reflects who we are as a company and clearly shows what we do," said Mahlon Miller, co-owner. "The new platform does just that, and we're excited for customers to explore it."

In addition to the expansion in Lobelville and the new website launch, Arrow Trail has also introduced a new product to its lineup—a durable and reliable dump trailer . This new product is designed to meet the needs of customers who require a versatile approach to transporting materials and brings diversity to the company's range of trailers.

About Arrow Trail

Arrow Trail is operated by a group of Christian businessmen with a clear vision: to create jobs, support the community, and grow the brand into a well-known name across the country. By opening a location in Tennessee, they aim to build relationships with the people of Lobelville and the surrounding communities. Their business model, based on Biblical ethics, is to provide a quality product with competitive pricing, backed by strong customer service.

"We believe in the importance of supporting the local community and look forward to further growth in Tennessee," Miller explained. "Our goal is to continue expanding and providing exceptional products and service to our customers."

Because Arrow Trail has a variety of product lines, they have a trailer for almost any scenario. Not only is their dump trail an excellent choice for hauling materials like gravel, trash, or mulch, but they also offer flat-deck and tilt-deck trailers for equipment and lumber transport. Beyond that, their car haulers, horse trailers, and livestock trailers are well-designed for their specific purpose.

For more information, visit the new website at www.arrowtrail.com or visit the Lobelville location to explore Arrow Trail's inventory of trailers.

Media Contact

Jacob Zook - Sales Representative

(931)-593-5221

[email protected]

SOURCE Arrow Trail