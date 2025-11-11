Arrows.com Comes Out of Stealth Mode to End Dating Fatigue

Tawkify, America's #1 matchmaking service, launches Arrows.com , a new dating platform designed for modern singles who are ready to meet their person – no swiping required.

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, singles have been told to rely on "divine timing" and wish for love at 11:11, a powerful gateway for manifestation. This year, on November 11th, Arrows.com aims to replace wishful thinking with a new matchmaking platform from the trusted team behind Tawkify to cut through the digital noise and end digital dating fatigue with thoughtfully planned video dates.

Built for everyone wanting to escape digital dating fatigue and endless small talk, Arrows brings back face-to-face dates, updated for the modern world. The new platform eliminates the time sink of editing profiles, excessive messaging, and date planning, recognizing that real chemistry only happens face-to-face.

Arrows.com Key Features:

No Profiles. No Swiping. Eliminates hours spent judging others based on limited, filtered information.

Eliminates hours spent judging others based on limited, filtered information. Matchmaking-Vetted Connections. After answering a few thoughtful questions, singles are matched based on compatibility and chemistry, prioritizing quality over quantity.

After answering a few thoughtful questions, singles are matched based on compatibility and chemistry, prioritizing quality over quantity. Zero Planning Required. Arrows is your trusted wingman, handling all vetting, scheduling, and ghosting prevention.

Arrows is your trusted wingman, handling all vetting, scheduling, and ghosting prevention. Just 30 Minutes. Users jump straight into a short, intentional, virtual date with a compatible partner.

"We believe dating should be about discovering connection," said Chris Kumar, CEO of Tawkify and Arrows, "not wasted time, wishful thinking, or becoming a part-time dating app administrator."

Arrows.com addresses the critical pain points of today's digital dating hamster wheel, appealing to all daters who seek authenticity, intentionality, and real connection.

To celebrate its launch, Arrows is offering a complimentary first date from now until the end of November. Arrows is now live at Arrows.com.

About Arrows.com: Arrows.com is a new matchmaking platform, officially launching on November 11, 2025, built by the team behind Tawkify. Leveraging Tawkify's decade of matchmaking learnings and over 200,000 successful matches, Arrows is dedicated to fostering genuine connections through intentional dating designed to eliminate digital app fatigue and bring excitement back to finding your person.

