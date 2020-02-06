ArrowStream Announces Record Business Growth in 2019

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leader in supply chain visibility software for the foodservice industry, announced another year of record growth in 2019. ArrowStream's continued momentum was driven by the addition of 16 new clients as well as significant adoption of its recently launched Quality Incident Management and Strategic Sourcing modules.

New clients in 2019 included Pollo Campero, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, True Food Kitchen and Dickey's Barbecue Pit, and renewing clients included Restaurant Partners Procurement, Zaxby's, US Foods, SYGMA, Church's Chicken, FreshPoint, Craftworks Restaurants & Breweries/Logan's Roadhouse, Hooters and Firehouse Subs.

"2019 was another great year for ArrowStream and our customers," said Jeff Dorr, ArrowStream's Chief Customer Officer. "Our customers continue to influence our product innovation and market strategy and we continue to be committed to building the best market solution, enabling more efficient and effective ways of running a supply chain. What has become clear is that if you are a chain that has 40 or 4,000 stores, our technology is built to easily scale and offer high value for procurement, distribution, quality assurance and supply chain teams in a single platform while enabling collaboration with distributors and suppliers."

ArrowStream's platform improves supply chain visibility, inventory management and contract price compliance, allowing restaurant chain operators to avoid costly product outages or surpluses at the store-level, proactively address pricing issues before they arise and capture savings. ArrowStream continued to innovate and expand its offerings in 2019 with the launch of its new Strategic Sourcing module, a solution that creates a standardized sourcing process and allows purchasing professionals to locate new partners from a database of over 7,500 foodservice suppliers. Since its initial launch in May 2019, over 50 brands have used Strategic Sourcing to manage bids, with total annual spend exceeding $300M.

ArrowStream continues to innovate with several new platform enhancements planned for release in 2020 and 2021. For restaurant chain operators, foodservice suppliers and distributors looking to improve their supply chain operations and partner collaboration, please contact ArrowStream at www.arrowstream.com/demo.

Founded in 2000, ArrowStream is a foodservice supply chain technology company that helps clients capitalize on data to improve their business. We serve hundreds of chain restaurant operators, distributors and suppliers with a single platform that optimizes supply chain efficiency, enhances sourcing programs and improves food quality and collaboration with partners. For more information, please visit www.arrowstream.com.

