Arroyo360 and Acuerdo Join to Shake-Up Business Communications & CX

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arroyo360 announced today that it is now an affiliate of Acuerdo, LLC. Following the disruptive event of COVID and the need for organizations to change every aspect of doing business going forward, Arroyo360 is joining ranks with other companies under the Acuerdo banner.

Acuerdo, LLC

"I'm not sure if there has ever been a time when a call to action wasn't so pronounced. To help our clients survive and thrive, organizations need to change communications, connectivity, and CX, approaching the whole shooting match in a different way. With Acuerdo, we are tearing down old paradigms on the daily." says Frank Rogers, President at Arroyo360.

Acuerdo is fundamentally changing the way businesses address reform in the wake of recent events, applying frameworks that reposition clients to be more productive, flexible, and resistant to change. In addition to thought leadership and deep consultancy, Acuerdo brings an In-network provider community of over 100 cloud technology companies, delivering choice, marketplace insights, engineering, and buying power to their clients.

"No question, part of our job is helping clients reduce cash burn on their enterprise stack. But at the same time, we are providing innovation around helping them serve their customers better, keep their employees and data safer, and overall making the process of transformation more frictionless. Our role as the orchestration agency could not be more clear." says Kyle Burt, CTO of Acuerdo.

The new union will be on center stage at the upcoming ElevateIT Virtual conference on October 14th, as Frank Rogers and Kyle Burt drive the Future of Work pavilion. Through an all-day live podcast, they will head up thought leadership sessions and showcase native synergies between their in-network platform partners. "Our media properties are a game changer for introducing the transformative nature of the Acuerdo message. Even though we are tech focused, our mission is to help people drive better sales velocity, revenue retention, bottom line performance, and safely decouple people from property. It's not easy, but we have a way." Says Frank Rogers

About Acuerdo

Acuerdo is the first orchestration agency for the enterprise and the future of work. For more information, visit www.acuerdo.io.

