Arryved Announces Acquisition of SimpleCircle; Expanding Brewery Management Capabilities

Acquisition expands the company's craft-focused product portfolio to include brewery management and accelerates efforts to unify taproom and brewery data and operations

BOULDER, Colo., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arryved , the craft beverage industry's most trusted technology provider, announced today the acquisition of SimpleCircle, a San Francisco-based start-up offering ERP software to craft brewers. As a result of this acquisition, Arryved is pleased to offer a complete brewery management solution that optimizes brewery inventory, production, sales and distribution processes to reduce the time, cost and manual hassles related to managing operations.

"We are thrilled to offer an expanded product portfolio which now includes brewery management and helps craft establishments run strong, prosperous businesses," said Loren Bendele, CEO of Arryved. "The SimpleCircle team's expertise in brewery operations and robust technical platform are critical components in our efforts to unify taproom and brewery operations and data. Together, we aim to help breweries achieve a single and complete view of their business, while saving time, improving internal coordination and enhancing their ability to make data-driven decisions."

Ned Schneider, CEO of SimpleCircle, expressed excitement about joining Arryved and the impact for the industry. "We are thrilled to become part of a larger family dedicated to serving craft brewers. From tank to taproom, we're focused on unlocking a complete picture of a brewery's business with cost-effective and easy-to-use solutions that reduce TCO, improve data quality, and support staff satisfaction."

Leveraging the SimpleCircle platform, Arryved Brewery Management empowers breweries to leave behind spreadsheets and error-prone manual processes in favor of a complete set of tools to centralize and automate key brewery operations in one, easy-to-use platform. Key capabilities include:

Inventory Management

Recipe Costing

Production Planning & Scheduling

Sales Management

Distribution Management

Accounting Integration

Advanced Reporting

To learn more about Arryved Brewery Management or to request a demo, please visit www.arryved.com .

About Arryved

Arryved is the craft beverage industry's most trusted technology provider. We're a team of craft-obsessed, tech geeks with deep experience in the service industry. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Boulder, CO, Arryved's flexible and easy-to-use platform elevates guest experiences, streamlines operations and delivers powerful business insights. For more information visit www.arryved.com .

