Arryved POS Data Proves Taproom Experimentation Drives Revenue Growth For Breweries

According to the 2023 Craft Trends Survey, taprooms that run experiments see higher revenue growth and increased guest engagement. Here's how breweries can decide which risks are worth taking.

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking risks is how your brewery grows. That was Arryved's message in a recent webinar to their loyal craft beverage audience. The point of sale provider's customizable tools give beer owners and managers the flexibility to experiment with new ideas in their taproom, something their data proves drives higher profitability.

"Don't be afraid to get it wrong. You will," encourages Nancy Trigg, craft industry veteran, Founder of Trigg Performance Collective, and host of the Profitable Taproom Experiments webinar. "Be intentional. Pick what you want to do. Track the results. See how it works and keep going."

Rolling the dice isn't new to craft businesses. Recent years have forced breweries to juggle all sorts of industry changes, from new guest and staff expectations to rising production costs and historically high inflation. By equipping craft folks with actionable ideas and real world results, Arryved uplifts their customers with the insights, ideas, and tools they need to experiment and thrive.

One of the many success stories featured in Arryved's experiments webinar was Cabarrus Brewing Company's creative drink token experiment for their popular Oktoberfest event. By selling drink tokens on the taproom floor, Cabarrus saved their bar team time collecting payments and delighted guests in a frictionless ordering and checkout process. Now they have a blueprint for all future events!

For more real-life experiment examples and how to accurately measure performance, stream the on-demand webinar for free: Profitable Taproom Experiments.

About Arryved

Founded in 2016, Boulder, CO based Arryved, Inc. is craft beverage's most trusted point of sale. We're a team of tech geeks with extensive passion for and experience in the service industry. Arryved's flexible, team-centric platform puts service first in every way, elevates guest experiences, and provides you with robust, easily digestible insights to make informed decisions. For more information visit www.arryved.com .

