Arryved Welcomes Cathy Grossi as New VP of Product

The People-First Technology Company Adds Seasoned Product Expertise To Their Leadership Team

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arryved , the leading point-of-sale (POS) and software provider for the craft beverage industry, is excited to announce the appointment of Cathy Grossi as the company's new Vice President of Product. Grossi, a seasoned product leader with extensive experience in technology and customer-driven innovation, will oversee product strategy and development as Arryved continues to expand its offerings to better serve breweries and the craft beverage community.

Cathy Grossi, Arryved's newly appointed VP of Product, brings a wealth of experience in product management and a passion for innovation to the craft beverage industry. In her role, Cathy will lead the strategic direction of Arryved's product roadmap, driving solutions that empower breweries and taprooms to thrive.

Grossi brings over 18 years of experience in product management and software development to her new role at Arryved. She has a proven track record of driving product innovation and growth at high-profile technology companies, most recently as the Vice President of Product Management at Accela. Her expertise in leading cross-functional teams and her passion for building user-centric products will be invaluable as Arryved continues to refine and expand its product suite.

"We are thrilled to have Cathy join our leadership team," said Arryved President Loren Bendele. "Her deep understanding of the product landscape, combined with her commitment to the craft beverage industry, makes her the perfect fit to lead our product team as we enter our next phase of growth. Cathy's strategic vision will help us continue to deliver innovative solutions that empower our customers to succeed."

In her new role, Grossi will lead the product team in developing and executing a roadmap that aligns with Arryved's mission to provide breweries, taprooms, and craft beverage makers with the solutions they need to thrive in an increasingly competitive market. She will also focus on enhancing the customer experience by leveraging data-driven insights and industry feedback to drive product improvements.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the Arryved team and contribute to the company's mission of supporting the craft beverage industry," said Cathy Grossi. "I look forward to working with such a talented team to build products that not only meet the needs of our customers today but also anticipate the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow."

As the craft beverage industry continues to grow, Arryved remains committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that support the unique needs of breweries, taprooms, and beyond. Cathy's leadership will be key to driving the next phase of product innovation at Arryved.

About Arryved

Arryved is the premier point-of-sale (POS) and management software provider for the craft beverage industry. Founded in 2016, Arryved is dedicated to delivering tailored solutions that help breweries, taprooms, and other craft beverage businesses thrive. With a deep understanding of the unique needs of the industry, Arryved offers a flexible, customer-focused POS platform designed to enhance operations and improve the customer experience. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Arryved serves hundreds of craft beverage makers across the United States.

