ARS Announces the Expansion of Its Climate-Controlled Fleet

Promises Enhanced Support For The AI and IT Industry

ABINGDON, Md., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2026 begins, Advance Relocation Systems is strengthening its support for the fast-evolving AI and IT industries through recent investments in dedicated transportation solutions. To meet the increasing requirements for secure and compliant, precision-driven moves, ARS has purchased two new climate-controlled trailers — enhancing its ability to serve semiconductor manufacturers, data centers, and technology organizations worldwide.

The AI and semiconductor sectors demand more than standard logistics. These projects call for specialized equipment, experienced teams, and strict compliance with manufacturer and industry standards. ARS continues to work closely with key players throughout the AI and semiconductor space, establishing reliability through clear, consistent communication and operational transparency, supported by demonstrated capability. In this environment, trust is built through proven execution and long-term working relationships.

ARS brings extensive experience in transporting semiconductor equipment as well as large-scale server rooms, including high-value server racks. These projects share similar requirements: precise handling, secure loading, uninterrupted transit, and accurate positioning at destination data centers. With a growing portfolio of completed projects, ARS continues to expand its presence across these highly specialized sectors, positioning the organization as a trusted logistics provider for critical technology moves.

A clear advantage lies in ARS's investment in people and equipment. The addition of two new climate-controlled trailers ensures stable environmental control for temperature-sensitive cargo. Experienced drivers — often required for time-critical semiconductor and server rack moves — work alongside crews trained in removing, transporting, and reinstalling equipment that can weigh well over 3,000 pounds.

"We have the equipment and the manpower to meet the specific transportation requirements for these types of moves. Our drivers undergo detailed certification and skills development through a driver training portal. That expertise coupled with the close coordination between operations, customer service, and field teams to ensure strict compliance with manufacturer guidelines makes us stand out as a leader in this sector." — David Hillemann, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Advance Relocation Systems

Advance Relocation Systems provides specialized transportation and logistics services for high-value electronics, and commercial and industrial equipment. The company will continue to invest in equipment and training to support the transportation requirements of the AI semiconductor, and IT industries. For more information or to discuss your project needs, contact ARS .

Advance Relocation Systems is a national moving company based in Maryland. For more than 85 years, they have helped countless customers relocate their homes and businesses. They possess a fleet of almost 100 vehicles and a 62,000-square-foot warehouse storage facility. This, coupled with their membership in the Atlas® Van Lines/ Atlas Logistics® global network means they have all the necessary resources to take on even the largest, most-complex moves while still focusing on safety and personal customer service.

For more information, Contact ARS .

[Social Media Handles]

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/advancerelocationsystems/

Twitter(X) - https://twitter.com/Baltimore_Mover

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/advancerelocationsystems

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/advancerelo/_created/

SOURCE Advance Relocation Systems