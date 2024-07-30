ARS Appoints Dave Paulsen Chief Executive Officer

Momentum Continues to Build for ARS Among Advisors, Plan Sponsors, and Participants in 2024

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARS , a prominent lifetime income design and technology company, has appointed Dave Paulsen as its Chief Executive Officer. With over 30 years of extensive experience in retirement plans, asset management, and insurance solutions, Paulsen is poised to drive innovation and growth at ARS.

In the last 12 months, ARS has seen impressive adoption of its products, including doubling the number of enrolled plans and nearly an 80 percent increase in participant enrollment in solutions embedded with ARS's patent-pending lifetime income innovation, Lifetime Income Builder. This growth demonstrates the need for innovative product design that delivers income guarantees without the traditional tradeoffs of growth, control, or simplicity. Employers representing $2.5 billion in target date fund (TDF) assets currently offer solutions that incorporate Lifetime Income Builder, an increase of nearly 60 percent in the last year. Growth is expected to continue, as tens of thousands of plan participants already have access to a TDF with Lifetime Income Builder.

"I am honored to take on this role and excited to continue to work toward the many opportunities we have ahead," said Paulsen. "Our focus at ARS remains designing cutting-edge lifetime income solutions that enable better participant outcomes and help more Americans become retirement ready."

Since joining ARS at its inception in 2020, Paulsen has played a pivotal role in the company's success, establishing ARS as a respected product designer with its patent-pending Lifetime Income Builder solution, which offers a guaranteed income strategy by embedding it within the investment portfolio as an underlying holding with its own daily unit value.

ARS has forged strategic partnerships with some of the industry's leading asset managers, insurance providers, and recordkeepers. Along with its partners, the company has introduced multiple lifetime income products into the defined contribution market, including two TDF series. The company continues to focus on ongoing product development efforts aimed at expanding its portfolio of offerings. ARS also plans to announce additional partnerships with top-tier recordkeepers and insurance providers in the coming months.

"Our success is largely due to our strong leadership team, combined with industry veterans and experience outside of our industry, that brings perspective to solve one of our country's greatest challenges–helping ensure Americans are financially prepared for retirement," said Paulsen. "Abby Canfield, Chief Operating Officer, Joe Boan, Chief Distribution Officer, Tom Haines, Chief Investment Officer, and Donna Catalfio, General Counsel, continue to be leaders and key to our success at ARS."

The team is in active discussions with more than 30 megaplans and nearly 1,000 unique advisors about the benefits and opportunities ARS's unique Lifetime Income Builder series brings to participants. Unlike anything else on the market, this solution helps drive better outcomes by solving one of the biggest problems facing participants —guaranteed lifetime income—without requiring tradeoffs in growth, liquidity, or ease of use. ARS is currently working with advisors who are pushing for a TDF series with Lifetime Income Builder to be added as the plan's qualified default investment alternative.

ARS remains committed to educating the industry and taking a leading position on the importance of innovation in the market through its participant-first design philosophy, all while providing unique products designed to help individuals reach their retirement goals.

About ARS

ARS designs, develops, and facilitates distribution of institutional lifetime income products that help Americans solve their biggest challenge in retirement—outliving their money. Founded in 2020, the company's over-arching philosophy centers on delivering better participant outcomes through innovation. It is led by industry veterans with a combined 175 years of experience in retirement plans, annuities, and asset management. ARS is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Learn more about ARS at www.arsfinancial.com .

SOURCE AdvantageRetirementSolutionsLLC