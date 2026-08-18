ARS Completes Logistics Support for the Obama Library Project

A Historic Project. A Precise Execution.

ABINGDON, Md., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Advance Relocation Systems played a major role in supporting the logistics and relocation needs of the Obama Presidential Center — one of the most significant and closely watched cultural construction projects in the United States. Located in Chicago's Jackson Park, the Center represents a landmark investment in public history, community and education. ARS brought the same precision, discretion and operational discipline to this project that it applies to every high-profile move in its portfolio.

Projects of this scale demand more than a moving company. They require a logistics partner with the experience to manage complex, multi-phase operations — coordinating carefully around construction timelines, site access requirements and the sensitive nature of the materials involved. ARS provided that partnership throughout its involvement with the Obama Presidential Center, drawing on decades of experience handling large-scale, high-stakes relocations for government, institutional and commercial clients.

The scope and visibility of a presidential library project introduces layers of coordination that go well beyond a standard commercial move. Every phase requires clear communication between field teams, operations and the client — along with strict adherence to project protocols and a commitment to keeping the work on schedule without disruption. ARS's team navigated these demands with the same operational transparency and consistency that has defined the company's reputation for more than 85 years.

This project also reflects the breadth of ARS's capabilities beyond its core commercial and industrial work. With an extensive fleet of climate-controlled trailers and a 62,000 square-foot temperature-regulated storage facility, the company executes complex projects at the highest level — regardless of the environment or the profile of the client. It is known for its reliability, efficiency and commitment to service, whether it is a local or international move.

"Transporting the artifacts, records and pieces of history to the campus in Jackson Park before the public opening was more than just a logistical job. It meant handling the tangible pieces of a historic presidency and an ongoing community movement before anyone else could see them in place." — David Hillemann, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Advance Relocation Systems

Advance Relocation Systems provides specialized transportation and customized logistics services for high-profile institutional, government, commercial and industrial projects. ARS has the equipment, the experience and the people to handle it all. For more information or to discuss your project needs, contact ARS.

About Advance Relocation Systems

Advance Relocation Systems is a national moving company based in Maryland. For more than 85 years, they have helped countless customers relocate their homes and businesses. They possess a fleet of almost 100 vehicles and a 62,000-square-foot warehouse storage facility. This, coupled with their membership in the Atlas® Van Lines global network means they have all the necessary resources to take on even the largest, most complex moves while still focusing on safety and personal customer service.

For more information, Contact ARS.

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SOURCE Advance Relocation Systems