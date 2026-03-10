ARS Strengthens Commitment To Support Specialized Senior Living Moves

Seamless Transitions For Seniors and Families

ABINGDON, Md., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advance Relocation Systems, a trusted provider of comprehensive moving, storage and logistics solutions, reaffirmed its dedication to serving seniors and their families through its professional Senior Living Move services. Designed to address the unique emotional and logistical considerations involved in elderly transitions, the company executes structured, respectful and highly coordinated relocation for individuals moving into independent living, assisted living or retirement communities.

A transition to senior living is often accompanied by significant personal and practical decisions. Advance Relocation Systems approaches each move with a disciplined process that combines careful planning, experienced management and deep understanding of the emotions involved. Their team works closely with clients and their families to create customized relocation plans that prioritize comfort, organization and clarity at every stage of the move.

Advance Relocation Systems provides end-to-end White Glove Senior Living Move experience, managing every detail from Packing & Unpacking to Floorplanning & Spaceplanning for a smooth transition. Their team assists with Rightsizing, coordinates Donation, Consignment, Disposal or Recycling and Maid Service to prepare the home. With professional Moving and secure Storage solutions, ARS offers a hands-free relocation that eases the transition for seniors and their families.

They are a proud member of the National Association of Senior & Specialty Move Managers (NASMM). Their team is professionally trained and experienced in coordinating Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care transitions, working closely with senior living communities throughout Central Maryland. Their client's family member, Shannon Varnum, shared, "Your crew is spectacular. I had been dreading this day, and it was actually very enjoyable." Such testimonials consistently highlight the team's patience, professionalism and sensitivity during what can often be a momentous life transition.

"Senior relocations require a balance of operational precision and genuine understanding. Our team is committed to delivering both — ensuring every client experiences a transition that is organized, respectful, and professionally managed from beginning to end." — David Hillemann, Vice President Sales and Marketing, Advance Relocation Systems.

Advance Relocation Systems provides local, long-distance, and specialized relocation services across the globe. The company is known for its reliability, efficiency, and commitment to service, especially when it comes to senior living moves. For more information or to discuss your relocation needs, contact ARS .

About Advance Relocation Systems

Advance Relocation Systems is a national moving company based in Maryland. For more than 85 years, they have helped countless customers relocate their homes and businesses. They possess a fleet of almost 100 vehicles and a 62,000-square-foot warehouse storage facility. This, coupled with their membership in the Atlas® Van Lines global network means they have all the necessary resources to take on even the largest, most complex moves while still focusing on safety and personal customer service.

For more information, Contact ARS .

[Social Media Handles]

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/advancerelocationsystems/

Twitter(X) - https://twitter.com/Baltimore_Mover

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/advancerelocationsystems

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/advancerelo/_created/

SOURCE Advance Relocation Systems