Ars X Machina Named Media Agency of Record for Harmless Harvest

Coconut Water beverage brand taps tech-first media & analytics agency to connect media investment to business growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ars X Machina (AXM), the technology-first media agency built on continuous performance measurement, was named Media Agency of Record for Harmless Harvest, the organic coconut products company. The appointment follows a competitive review. Harmless Harvest, which is Fair for Life certified and known for its commitment to regenerative agriculture and responsible sourcing, selected AXM to bring the same level of rigor to its media investment. Under the engagement, AXM will lead media strategy, planning, buying, and measurement across channels, with a focus on connecting spending decisions directly to business outcomes.

"As we enter our next phase of growth, we need a media partner that shares our commitment to transparency and accountability," said Noelle Haley, VP Marketing & Innovation, Harmless Harvest. "We also needed the sophistication and agility to optimize our campaigns continuously, versus waiting weeks or months for a report to tell us what already happened. AXM brings both."

Central to the partnership is AXM's proprietary Agile Mix Modeling™ platform, developed as an alternative to traditional marketing mix modeling. Where conventional approaches were designed for quarterly campaign cycles and typically require 12+ weeks to deliver results, Agile Mix Modeling™ uses Bayesian inference and machine learning to generate insights continuously, enabling optimization while campaigns are live.

"Harmless Harvest is a brand that has earned consumer trust by holding itself to a higher standard, from sourcing to certification to how it shows up on shelf," said Josy Amann, Co-Founder, AXM. "We believe media investment should be held to that same standard. With Agile Mix Modeling™, we can show exactly which channels and tactics are driving incremental growth and which are not, so every decision is grounded in evidence, not assumptions."

Built on privacy-compliant, aggregated data, the platform measures performance across today's fragmented channel mix, including walled-garden environments where user-level attribution has become increasingly limited. It also incorporates forecasting and scenario simulation, allowing teams to predict the likelihood of achieving specific business outcomes based on budget allocation decisions before committing spend.

About Ars X Machina

Ars X Machina (AXM) is a female-founded (WBENC-Certified WBE) media agency built for today's media complexity. We help marketers navigate an increasingly fragmented landscape by blending AI and machine learning with human strategy to drive growth and deliver measurable outcomes. Our proprietary Agile Mix Modeling™ platform measures all channels and partners, identifying what truly drives performance and turning real-time data into faster, smarter media decisions. Trusted by marketers and agencies alike, AXM has been recognized twice as Ad Age's Small Media Agency of the Year & Best Places to Work and as a Inc. Power Partner. Visit weareaxm.com.

SOURCE Ars X Machina