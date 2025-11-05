Ars X Machina Named to Inc.'s 2025 Power Partner Awards for Excellence in Advertising and Marketing

Agency honored for client-first service and innovation in real-time media measurement through Agile Mix Modeling™

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine has named Ars X Machina to its 2025 Power Partner Awards, recognizing the agency among the top companies transforming how businesses grow. Ars X Machina earned its place in the Advertising, Marketing, and Sales category for combining hands-on client service with breakthrough innovation with its proprietary Agile Mix Modeling™ platform.

"This recognition from Inc. means a lot because it reflects what we're really trying to do every day, help marketers see what's working, make faster decisions, and grow their businesses with confidence," said Ricky Kovac, Sr Vice President, General Manager, Ars X Machina. "Agile Mix Modeling™ started because we were trying to solve a specific problem for one of our clients. Now we're changing how the whole industry thinks about measuring performance."

Customer service at the core

Ars X Machina believes that exceptional service is the foundation of true innovation. Every product, process, and model was developed through close collaboration with the marketers it serves. That philosophy led to the creation of Agile Mix Modeling™, the first measurement platform designed by media practitioners to deliver full campaign measurement across offline and online channels, including walled gardens. Models are built and trained with machine learning using Bayesian methods and then automated, creating a process that takes just hours instead of the months-long process required by traditional models. By combining daily aggregated data with machine learning, the platform helps marketers see what's truly driving sales, then optimize spend while campaigns are in flight, in order to drive significant impact and ROI.

Recognition for partnership that delivers real impact

Inc.'s Power Partner Awards spotlight companies that are trusted collaborators in their clients' success. The selection process is rigorous: editors and analysts conduct independent research, review company submissions, and interview verified client references to ensure every honoree delivers measurable impact.

"This award celebrates our clients, who collaborate deeply and push us to deliver our best work," said Taji Zaminasli , Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Ars X Machina. "We're in the trenches with our partners, digging into their data, challenging assumptions, and building solutions that work for their specific business. That's the kind of partnership that makes this recognition mean so much."

About Ars X Machina

Ars X Machina is a female-founded media agency built for today's media complexity. We help marketers navigate an increasingly fragmented landscape by blending AI and machine learning with human strategy to deliver campaign innovation, measurable outcomes and drive client growth. Our proprietary Agile Mix Modeling™ platform measures all channels and partners, identifying what truly drives performance and turning real-time data into faster, smarter media decisions. Trusted by marketers and agencies alike, AXM has been recognized twice as Ad Age's Small Media Agency of the Year and as a Campaign Magazine Agency of the Year finalist. Visit weareaxm.com

SOURCE Ars X Machina