Ad Age Names Ars X Machina a Best Place to Work

AXM is No. 4 prioritizing empathy, autonomy and flexibility—the core principles that support AXM's culture of awareness

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ad Age has named Ars X Machina (AXM), the technology-powered media agency behind Agile Mix Modeling™, to its Best Places to Work 2026 list . In an industry struggling with burnout and retention, the recognition validates AXM's founding belief that people do their best work when life works too, a philosophy proven by a 99% employee retention rate most years and an average client tenure of more than five years.

The female-founded agency pairs human-centered culture with technology that empowers rather than replaces people. AXM embedded AI across its operations, from its proprietary Agile Mix Modeling™ platform to workflow automations that free up time for the work that matters. Analysts now operate like strategists. Media planners move faster and think bigger.

"AI gives us speed and scale; our people bring innovation, creativity, and direction," said Taji Zaminasli, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, AXM. "That combination is also why we can deliver senior-level thinking without big-agency overhead. Clients get more value from every dollar because our team is focused on the work and being a great client partner."

The ranking is based 80% on direct employee feedback. "This year's Best Places to Work winners show what it looks like to lead with intention during a period of constant change," said Dan Peres, president of Ad Age. "They're investing in their people, prioritizing flexibility and building cultures that support both performance and retention."

"This recognition really belongs to our team," added Josy Amann, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, AXM. "People who feel trusted and supported don't just show up, they solve harder problems, push boundaries, and genuinely invest in client outcomes. We hear from clients that they feel the difference when they're working with a team that loves the work."

AXM has a generous PTO policy, flex Fridays and uses human-led resume review because every candidate deserves a real look. Employees receive paid days off for birthdays, work anniversaries, and volunteer days. New parents receive paid Baby Bonding Leave, whether through birth, adoption, or fostering. Pro bono work includes Alameda County Food Bank and Direct Relief, and partners include Students Rising Above.

Read the full Ad Age Best Places to Work profile .

About Ars X Machina

Ars X Machina (AXM) is a female-founded (WBENC-Certified WBE) media agency built for today's media complexity. We help marketers navigate an increasingly fragmented landscape by blending AI and machine learning with human strategy to drive growth and deliver measurable outcomes. Our proprietary Agile Mix Modeling ™ platform measures all channels and partners, identifying what truly drives performance and turning real-time data into faster, smarter media decisions. Trusted by marketers and agencies alike, AXM has been recognized twice as Ad Age's Small Media Agency of the Year & Best Places to Work and as a Campaign Magazine Agency of the Year finalist. Visit weareaxm.com.

SOURCE Ars X Machina