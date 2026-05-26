Arsenal Capital Partners Adds Veteran Technology Investor Bradley Brown as Investment Partner

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), a middle-market private equity firm specializing in building industrial growth and healthcare companies, today announced that a veteran technology investor, Bradley Brown, is joining the firm as an Investment Partner, strengthening Arsenal's technology investing capabilities.

Mr. Brown will serve as a member of both Arsenal's investment committee and its industrial leadership group and will focus on developing and executing industrial technology strategies and investments for the firm.

Mr. Brown joins Arsenal from KKR, where he was a senior member of the technology investment team within its Americas Private Equity platform. He brings deep expertise across the technology sector and experience driving customer value creation and scaling businesses - capabilities increasingly vital to industrial market leadership. Mr. Brown holds Bachelor of Science degrees in Civil & Environmental Engineering and Management Science from MIT and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Terry Mullen, Founder and Managing Partner of Arsenal, stated, "Bradley brings a rare combination of strategic market vision, deep technology and innovation expertise, and disciplined investment judgment. We are in an era of industrial reinvention - where applied science, automation, and data-driven capabilities are fundamentally expanding what industrial businesses can deliver to customers and capture for themselves. Bradley has spent his career at the intersection of these forces, and that perspective will sharpen everything we do."

Joelle Marquis, President and a Senior Partner of Arsenal, added, "For 25 years, Arsenal's differentiated model has integrated leading investment, industry and operating expertise into highly complementary teams. Bradley's experience identifying compelling investment opportunities, discerning disruptive and innovative solutions, and scaling technology-driven business models will augment our company building capabilities"

"I have spent my career partnering with management teams to build market-leading, durable businesses," Mr. Brown said. "Arsenal's deep sector expertise and hands-on operating approach provide a unique platform for building strategically important companies that deliver long-term value."

The addition of Mr. Brown reflects Arsenal's continued focus on the convergence of industrial expertise and technology-enabled value creation and capture.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal") is a middle-market private equity firm specializing in building industrial growth and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion, completed more than 300 platform and add-on acquisitions and achieved more than 35 realizations. Driven by our commitment to unlock potential in people, businesses and technologies, the firm partners with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth and high value-add. For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com.

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SOURCE Arsenal Capital Partners