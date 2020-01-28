Arsenal Football Development USA Summer Camps Return To The United States

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Arsenal Football Club (F.C.) London, of England's Premier League, announced the return of its summer soccer camps to the United States beginning Summer 2020. Arsenal Football Development USA Summer Camps will deliver camps at locations in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Maryland and Virginia.

Arsenal Football Development USA will provide an exciting opportunity for boys and girls, ages 6-14, to receive specialized training based on the methodology and curriculum of one of the world's most successful clubs. Young players will enjoy improving their skills while competing in small-sided games and tournaments. Campers will also receive exclusive benefits and opportunities through Arsenal FC.

"We are thrilled to be able to deliver these specialized summer camps," said Marc Thorogood, Business and Operations Manager for Arsenal Football Development, "as well as give young boys and girls the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Arsenal culture. We also look forward to working together to create life-long memories for all who take part."

All players will be placed in teaching groups after on-field evaluations on the first day of camp and will work with Arsenal certified coaches who will share the club's philosophy. Emphasis will be placed on encouraging each child to be the best version of themselves in everything they do. Budding stars will also receive a pathway into a global Arsenal network, providing access to unique opportunities, special events and more.

Registration opens soon! For more information on camp or to join our mailing list, please visit www.arsenalsoccercampsusa.com.

