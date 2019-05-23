Arsène Wenger Joins PlayerMaker as an Operating Partner and Investor

LONDON, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international football-tech company PlayerMaker today announces that world-renowned football manager Arsène Wenger will be joining as an investor and operating partner. PlayerMaker's unique and highly sought-after technology tracks and analyses players' technical, tactical and physical performance indicators using a football-boot mounted device. Arsène Wenger will be taking an active role in business and product development.

During his illustrious tenure at Arsenal, Arsène Wenger revolutionised coaching methods, breaking new ground by introducing new technologies and approaches to performance management. In keeping with his passion for continuous improvement in football, Arsène Wenger decided to back PlayerMaker, as the most advanced coaching tool on the market.

Arsène Wenger, former Arsenal manager, said: "Science can help make players stronger when used with data well – you can measure everything, after that it's about how you use it. I believe that PlayerMaker is the best available solution to measure performance."

PlayerMaker's footwear-based motion sensor provides solutions for talent identification and development, prevents injuries and enhances coaching practices. With a variety of packages on offer tailored to each and every level of the game, PlayerMaker is being used internationally by elite, non-league, college and youth school clubs. Following four years of data collection, PlayerMaker holds the largest football movement database in the world and has developed advanced AI algorithms that provide actionable insights to players and coaches. Currently PlayerMaker is used by Fulham, Millwall, Wimbledon, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Atlanta United, Philadelphia Union, Toronto FC, Club America and more.

Guy Aharon, CEO and co-founder of PlayerMaker, said: "Arsène Wenger has always championed advancements in football, for coaches, players and fans alike, and we are proud to welcome him to the PlayerMaker family. We delivered rapid international expansion over the last year to in line with the huge global demand for our technology, and thanks to Arsène Wenger's involvement, we are expecting to accelerate further our growth trajectory throughout 2019 and beyond."

About PlayerMaker

PlayerMaker is a sports technology company revolutionising the way football teams use data. Utilising cutting-edge motion sensors and advanced machine learning algorithms, their device tracks all technical, tactical, biomechanical and physical movement on and off the ball, giving managers and coaches a granular understanding of their players' and team's performance. Used by elite level clubs worldwide, the PlayerMaker device delivers a competitive advantage to some of the most forward-thinking coaches. To find out more, visit www.playermaker.com.

SOURCE PlayerMaker