ARServices Names Aaron Betz as Vice President of Business Development

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its focus on growth, ARServices announces that Aaron Betz has joined the company as Vice President of Business Development. Aaron supports all business development activities for ARServices' three lines of business: research and development support, business transformation, and integrated logistics. Aaron has over 25 years of management experience in DoD and 8 years of success in business development in commercial, federal and civilian organizations.

Immediately prior to joining ARServices, Aaron served as Vice President of Business Development for GovernmentCIO where he was responsible for growth of the Department of the Homeland Security, Department of Justice, USPTO and VA accounts, driving business in IT Transformation, Cyber Security and Analytics/Digital Services. Aaron also worked as a Client Relationship Executive at Deloitte Consulting, focusing on DoD and VA Human Capital efforts and before that at CALIBRE Systems where he had both business development and service delivery responsibilities.

Before entering the private sector, Aaron spent over 21 years as an Officer in the U.S. Navy in various roles of progressively increasing responsibility in Surface Warfare and Human Capital Management.

Aaron received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Roger Williams University and holds a Master of Science and Human Resources Management degree from the Naval Post Graduate School and Master of Arts from the Naval War College.

About ARServices

An award-winning SBA 8(a) certified small business, ARServices is the contractor of choice for government agencies and military organizations in need of mission-critical services in three key areas:

Research and Development Support Services

Business Transformation Services

Integrated Logistics Services

ARServices provides management, professional, and technology consulting services to government agencies that demand agility, reliability, and sustained quality performance from a proven small business.

For more information about ARServices, please visit www.arslimited.com.

