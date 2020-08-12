Arshad Mansoor Elected EPRI President and CEO

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) Board of Directors has unanimously elected Arshad Mansoor Chief Executive Officer of EPRI, effective January 1, 2021, following the retirement of current CEO Michael Howard on December 31, 2020. Mansoor will continue in his role as President, a position he has had since November 2019.

"Mike has provided outstanding leadership for EPRI while President and CEO," said EPRI Board Chair and President and CEO of Edison International Pedro Pizarro. "During his 10-year tenure, EPRI achieved financial stability, while broadening its research portfolio, demonstrating its thought leadership, and expanding its global reach. We will certainly miss his leadership at EPRI."

"It has been an honor to lead EPRI for these last ten years," said Howard. "EPRI is an incredible organization. Through almost 50 years of cumulative expertise and global collaboration, EPRI is making a difference in providing society with cleaner, more reliable, and affordable electricity."

"Arshad is the right CEO for the next era at EPRI," said Pizarro. "His deep knowledge of the electricity sector and ability to deliver innovative solutions while building a diverse team will be essential as EPRI helps energy stakeholders navigate toward a cleaner and more resilient future. Arshad's exceptional commitment to EPRI's public interest research mission and intellectual curiosity will be invaluable as EPRI enables economy-wide transformation to reach net-zero carbon emissions."

Mansoor joined EPRI in 2006 as Vice President for Power Delivery and has since held numerous leadership positions throughout EPRI. Immediately prior to his current role, he served as Senior Vice President of Research and Development, overseeing a broad-based EPRI research portfolio enhancing global electricity generation, delivery, and use around the world.

Mansoor earned a doctoral degree in electrical engineering from the University of Texas in Austin. He also completed the Harvard Advanced Management Program and the MIT Reactor Technology Course.

