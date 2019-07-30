Arshad Noor, CTO of StrongKey, accepted into Forbes Technology Council

CUPERTINO, Calif., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arshad Noor, chief technology officer of StrongKey, a data protection company located in Cupertino, California and Durham, North Carolina, has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Arshad was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Arshad Noor into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Arshad has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Arshad will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Arshad and StrongKey will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Arshad Noor, CTO of StrongKey, said: "I am excited to become a part of the Forbes Technology Council and its community. My work at StrongKey is dedicated to making the internet a safer place by promoting truly secure, open-source data protection methodologies. This includes strong authentication supported by FIDO2, data confidentiality through application-level encryption and data integrity protected through digital signatures, all supported by hardware-backed key management. With access to the Council and its resources, I hope to be able to effect change through better communication resources, higher visibility and peer feedback to improve upon our messaging."

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT STRONGKEY

StrongKey is a privately held company based in Silicon Valley, California. It is the leader in enterprise key management infrastructure, bringing new levels of capability and data security at a price point significantly lower than other solutions on the market. Providing products and services in symmetric key management, encryption, tokenization and FIDO/PKI based strong authentication, StrongKey is focused on securing data in cloud computing, e-commerce, healthcare, finance and other sectors mandating protection of sensitive data. StrongKey's solutions are installed at customer sites around the world and are key components of mission-critical business operations.

